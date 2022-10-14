Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
ambcrypto.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you go long on MATIC?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC, Polygon’s native token has seen a steady price decline over the past 30 days. The crypto ranked thirteenth on CoinMarketCap, has gone from $0.93 to $0.73, a decrease of more than 21%. The shorter timeframe isn’t looking good either, as MATIC’s price has gone down almost 8% since 14 October. The current market capitalization stands at $6.4 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $242 million.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will BTC cross its ATH anytime soon
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. At first glance, it would seem like a good thing that Bitcoin is becoming less volatile than stocks. However, cryptocurrency traders warn that in a low-volume setting, that could not be a good thing.
ambcrypto.com
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What’s in store for VET holders?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past few days have been a bittersweet period for investors and stakeholders of VeChain. On one hand, its native token has lost almost 20% of its value in the past 30 days. But on the corporate front, VeChain has made some exciting announcements that may offset the anxiety from VET’s price decline.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the lawsuit extend to mid-2023
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ripple, the company behind the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency XRP, is making inroads into the European market despite the slowdown caused by the ongoing crypto winter.
ambcrypto.com
‘Not a single transaction on Ethereum has been stopped,’ details inside
In response to allegations that the network has grown more prone to censorship since the Merge, Ethereum supporters have argued that “not even a single” transaction has been blocked on the network. Justin Bons, the founder and chief operating officer of Cyber Capital, stated that despite “what certain...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What are your LAMBO chances on holding LINK
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink has had a rough year so far. Data from DeFiLlama showed that the network’s total value secured has declined by more than 80%. While this may seem like a dramatic figure, it is interesting to note that Chainlink has the most TVL compared to its competitors.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s latest prediction-turned-reality can be an investor’s nightmare because…
Bitcoin’s [BTC] almost 5% recovery on 14 October might not be the icing on the cake needed for a bullish revival. According to BaroVirtual, a CryptoQuant analyst, such events occurring in a full-blown bear market indicated a catastrophic outcome. ____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Bitcoin for 2022-2023...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Why shorting DOT isn’t the best option
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Launched in 2020, Polkadot (DOT) is the 12th largest cryptocurrency in the world. It is an open-source blockchain that provides interconnectivity and interoperability between blockchains. The technology enables cross-chain transfers of data or assets between different blockchains.
ambcrypto.com
Is AVAX gearing up to run a marathon with bulls? These developments suggest…
Avalanche’s native token AVAX recently made its place among the top gainers in the Avalanche ecosystem. This was good news for the token as it gave investors hope for better days ahead. Interestingly, AVAX’s daily chart reflected this development as the price surged by more than 2% in the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will LUNC reach $0.028 by 2025
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Luna (LUNC) is the native cryptocurrency of the Terra stablecoin system which was launched in 2019. The TerraUSD (UST) was linked to LUNC in order to ensure the latter’s price stability.
ambcrypto.com
Magic Eden: Will this controversial move be a hit or a miss? Assessing…
Magic Eden, the biggest NFT marketplace on Solana [SOL], with a monthly trading volume of over $87 million, announced its decision to implement an optional royalties structure on its platform. With this, buyers of NFTs on Magic Eden reserve the right to determine how much they wish to pay as...
ambcrypto.com
BNB Chain’s NFT front painted a green picture, but this metric spilled red
BNB Chain’s NFTs may haven’t experienced the same traction as NFTs built on other platforms. However, this scenario may change. The BNBchain NFT community may start showing signs of growth as chain’s top NFT collections witnessed some traction. PancakeSwap Squad and Mobox observed significant growth in the...
ambcrypto.com
Maker’s 7% gains may turn to losses if these MKR metrics follow the same route
Maker [MKR] recently registered a promising uptick as its value increased by 7% in the last week. At press time, MKR was trading at $1,004 with a market capitalization of $959,766,006. Interestingly, MKR was also quite popular among the whales. MakerDAO was once again the most used smart contract among...
ambcrypto.com
With Litecoin unable to break the $54 resistance, is a 10% drop imminent
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Litecoin rejected multiple times at $53.8 resistance in recent weeks. A move below $50 could hearten the bears. The USDT Dominance metric saw a sharp pullback on 13 October,...
ambcrypto.com
ETC’s low-risk shorting opportunity could be the best way forward for investors
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. ETC trades near the Fibonacci golden pocket as well. Ethereum Classic [ETC] saw a lackluster performance in the markets on 15 October. It stood at an important lower timeframe...
ambcrypto.com
Hello LINK lovers! These Chainlink updates may be a hint to go long because…
Chainlink [LINK] seemed to turn a deaf ear to the ongoing bear market as it continued to carry out collaborations and integrations. This consistent growth could help renew investors’ faith in LINK which may have faltered as a result of the current bear market. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction...
ambcrypto.com
Filecoin: Will this ‘first time’ success lead FIL towards a bullish future
Decline and primarily depreciation was the story of the Filecoin [FIL] till we hit Q3 of 2022. Interestingly, the decentralized storage network recorded the first positive revenue growth since the HyperDrive upgrade. Recall that the HyperDrive upgrade took place in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 to expand the Filecoin...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu: Here’s how SHIB buyers can leverage profitable buying opportunities
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a bullish rebound from its long-term support, can the buyers reclaim their edge?. The Open Interest unveiled a slight near-term edge for the sellers. After gliding...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot investors may need to hold on to their seats to avoid DOT-induced losses
Polkadot [DOT] recently published its weekly digest where the blockchain mentioned all the major developments that took place on the blockchain. One of the major updates was the integration of Polkadot with the Qredo Network. With this new integration, users of that blockchain will be able to store assets efficiently...
Comments / 0