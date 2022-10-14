ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
NEVADA, MO
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 18th, 2022

(Des Monies) -- Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear outlined diverging paths on taxes and carbon pipelines during their debate last (Monday) night on Iowa PBS -- their only debate of the campaign. Reynolds said eminent domain should be a last resort for pipelines that would ship carbon out of Iowa ethanol plants and she supports current rules for how developers may get authority to seize property along the pipeline routes from unwilling landowners. Reynolds said over half of Iowa's corn crop goes to ethanol plants and if Iowa loses that industry, that would have a tremendous impact on farmers. DeJear said she opposes the use of eminent domain for the pipelines because landowners put their blood, sweat and tears into their land. DeJear said most Iowans eventually will get just 50 bucks a month from the tax cuts the governor signed into law in March. Reynolds said that matters to working families who are dealing with increased living expenses.
IOWA STATE
CVO Supervisor Johnson Announces Retirement from Missouri State Highway Patrol

CVO Supervisor Gerald Johnson. Photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. ST. JOSEPH, MO- Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor Jerry Johnson will retire after serving over 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Johnson joined the Patrol in 1993, as a commercial vehicle inspector and was assigned to Post...
MISSOURI STATE
New COVID cases fall 7.6 percent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 3,978 new cases of COVID 19 for the week ending October 14th. That is down 328 from the previous week’s total of 4,306 new cases, down 7.6 percent. There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 in...
MISSOURI STATE
Audio: Voters to decide if Missouri needs a new State Constitution

Does Missouri need a new State Constitution? Voters will answer that question in November as one of five ballot questions to be decided. If it passes, Missouri would be required to call together a constitutional convention and decide on whether to leave it as-is, make a few changes, or completely rewrite it.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri voters have the power to make the National Guard its own state agency (LISTEN)

Missouri voters will not only be choosing who they want to represent in Congress and the state legislature. There are also five ballot questions. One of them would remove the Missouri National Guard from the Department of Public Safety and turn it into its own department. Missourinet’s Marshall Griffin spoke with State Representative Adam Schnelting, a Republican from St. Charles, who sponsored the proposal in the Missouri House this year. Schnelting tells us why he thinks it is a good idea. (LISTEN 9:20)
MISSOURI STATE
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At the center of the state sits a petrifying penitentiary. “I mean, 1836, the same week that the Alamo fell this place opened up,” Crocker native and former corrections officer, Tom Wells said. “When we first became a prison,” a former employee at the...
MISSOURI STATE
Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School

According to a recent assessment by environmental investigative consultants, there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in a suburb of St. Louis where nuclear bombs were manufactured during World War II. The waste was deposited in locations close to the Missouri River and the St. Louis Lambert International...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win

Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
MISSOURI STATE
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
MISSOURI STATE

