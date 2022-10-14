Read full article on original website
What Missouri’s constitutional amendments mean on Nov. 8 ballot
Missouri voters will decide whether to make changes to the state constitution with Amendment 1, Amendment 3, Amendment 4 and Amendment 5 mean.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri families still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children
Jennifer Sheils pictured with three of her five children, who are 10, 12, and 15 years old. Without P-EBT benefits, Sheils struggled to put food on the table over the summer (Photo submitted). As food prices spiked over the summer and her children lost access to school-provided subsidized meals, Jennifer...
kcur.org
How to make an informed decision when voting for judges in Missouri and Kansas
When voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they’ll encounter a slew of down-ballot names they’ve likely never heard of: judges standing for retention. In Kansas, 75 judges are on the ballot statewide; in Missouri, 52. Are these retention votes really important?. “Vitally important,” according to...
Secretary of State proposes rule to restrict ‘obscene’ books at Missouri libraries
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is proposing a new rule that would require libraries to distinguish which books are age-appropriate for children. The post Secretary of State proposes rule to restrict ‘obscene’ books at Missouri libraries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 18th, 2022
(Des Monies) -- Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear outlined diverging paths on taxes and carbon pipelines during their debate last (Monday) night on Iowa PBS -- their only debate of the campaign. Reynolds said eminent domain should be a last resort for pipelines that would ship carbon out of Iowa ethanol plants and she supports current rules for how developers may get authority to seize property along the pipeline routes from unwilling landowners. Reynolds said over half of Iowa's corn crop goes to ethanol plants and if Iowa loses that industry, that would have a tremendous impact on farmers. DeJear said she opposes the use of eminent domain for the pipelines because landowners put their blood, sweat and tears into their land. DeJear said most Iowans eventually will get just 50 bucks a month from the tax cuts the governor signed into law in March. Reynolds said that matters to working families who are dealing with increased living expenses.
northwestmoinfo.com
CVO Supervisor Johnson Announces Retirement from Missouri State Highway Patrol
CVO Supervisor Gerald Johnson. Photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. ST. JOSEPH, MO- Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor Jerry Johnson will retire after serving over 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Johnson joined the Patrol in 1993, as a commercial vehicle inspector and was assigned to Post...
suntimesnews.com
New COVID cases fall 7.6 percent in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 3,978 new cases of COVID 19 for the week ending October 14th. That is down 328 from the previous week’s total of 4,306 new cases, down 7.6 percent. There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 in...
kttn.com
Audio: Voters to decide if Missouri needs a new State Constitution
Does Missouri need a new State Constitution? Voters will answer that question in November as one of five ballot questions to be decided. If it passes, Missouri would be required to call together a constitutional convention and decide on whether to leave it as-is, make a few changes, or completely rewrite it.
Missourinet
Missouri voters have the power to make the National Guard its own state agency (LISTEN)
Missouri voters will not only be choosing who they want to represent in Congress and the state legislature. There are also five ballot questions. One of them would remove the Missouri National Guard from the Department of Public Safety and turn it into its own department. Missourinet’s Marshall Griffin spoke with State Representative Adam Schnelting, a Republican from St. Charles, who sponsored the proposal in the Missouri House this year. Schnelting tells us why he thinks it is a good idea. (LISTEN 9:20)
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At the center of the state sits a petrifying penitentiary. “I mean, 1836, the same week that the Alamo fell this place opened up,” Crocker native and former corrections officer, Tom Wells said. “When we first became a prison,” a former employee at the...
superhits1027.com
Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School
According to a recent assessment by environmental investigative consultants, there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in a suburb of St. Louis where nuclear bombs were manufactured during World War II. The waste was deposited in locations close to the Missouri River and the St. Louis Lambert International...
kcur.org
Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win
Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
A Missouri mother said she found THC gummies in Halloween candy. Skeptical locals say warnings to the public are a 'scare tactic' now that marijuana is on the ballot.
Some locals were suspicious of the warning, calling the claim a political move by those who oppose recreational marijuana use.
kttn.com
Missouri state employee accused of stealing $140,000 in unemployment insurance funds
A Missouri state employee has been indicted on three federal felony charges and accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives, and others. According to the indictment, Vicky Hefner, 63, of Jefferson County, Missouri, began work with Missouri’s Department of Labor and...
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
kjfmradio.com
Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
While Missouri Amendment 3’s passage may legalize recreational marijuana, the immediate impact on Missouri employers remains to be seen.
kttn.com
329,000 Missourians registered for annual statewide ‘ShakeOut’ earthquake drill on Oct. 20
A week before Missouri’s annual statewide earthquake drill, more than 329,000 people are already registered to participate in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” on October 20. A total of nearly 2 million people are registered in the 14 central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.
See the Missouri Neighborhood Where “Typical” Home is $2 Million
If I had guessed where the most expensive Missouri neighborhood was, I would have guessed Ladue and I would have been wrong. No, there's a neighborhood that has home values that are typically double what you'll find in Ladue. I saw this interesting factoid on Stacker, but I've seen references...
