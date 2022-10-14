Two people are dead following a head on collision on Friday evening. A 2016 Dodge SUV was traveling north on Illinois Route 4 just south of Chatham around 10:05 PM on October 14th. A 2002 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south at the same location. The Dodge Journey cross the centerline for unknown reasons and struck the Chevy Tahoe. A 31 year old male from Beardstown and a 17 year old female from Virden were both killed in the crash. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. No further information is available concerning the crash.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO