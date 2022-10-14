Read full article on original website
Taylorville City Council To Meet This Evening
Taylorville City Council is set to meet Monday evening for their regularly scheduled meeting. Trevor Freeman and Matt Blomquist will be recognized. After approval of minutes, motions will be discussed and potentially approved, especially those concerning the water department and a special events permit for the TMH Auxiliary 14th annual 5K fun run on November 26th and a closure of the south side of the square for the Haloween Promenade on Saturday, October 29th from 5-8 PM.
Patricia Ann Slaybaugh
Patricia Ann Slaybaugh, of Taylorville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Taylorville Care Center in Taylorville, IL. Patricia was born on February 20, 1929, in Mt. Pulaski, IL, the daughter of Paul Thomas and Ruth (Goddard) Buckles. She married Dr. Robert Slaybaugh on September 25, 1948, in Clinton, IL.
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
Illinois Poor People’s Campaign
Saturday saw a march to the Lincoln Statue at the Capital in Springfield. The Illinois Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival joined dozens of states from across the country in ‘Marches on Main Street’ events in a coordinated campaign of voter engagement leading up to the Nov 8th Midterm elections.
Morrisonville Under Boil Order Starting Tuesday
The Village of Morrisonville has issued a boil order starting Tuesday morning. Boil orders are generally issued when there is an interruption in water flow due to a water main break, accidental cut, or required maintenance. Residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking, preparing food, beverages, ice...
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
Area Arrests And Accidents 10/17/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 10-15-22 James Middleton age, 24 of Taylorville was arrested by CCSO for resisting/obstructing an officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer. The Taylorville Police Department reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 10/13/22. Heidi L. Achenbach, age...
Two people are dead following a head on collision on Friday evening. A 2016 Dodge SUV was traveling north on Illinois Route 4 just south of Chatham around 10:05 PM on October 14th. A 2002 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south at the same location. The Dodge Journey cross the centerline for unknown reasons and struck the Chevy Tahoe. A 31 year old male from Beardstown and a 17 year old female from Virden were both killed in the crash. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. No further information is available concerning the crash.
Police in Illinois name officers hurt in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
Eastern Illinois University Football
Live on 94.3 WMKR and 96.1 WTIM, EIU trails Lindonwood by a score of 17-14 at the end of the third quarter.
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
U.S. Marshals investigating shots fired in rural Fayette county
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police confirmed that they were requested by the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force to investigate a call of shots-fired at a residence near Wright's Corner in rural Fayette County. Traffic is being diverted from the north/south portion of Fayette County E2855 Lane....
Decatur parolee caught dealing drugs, police report
DECATUR — A 49-year-old Decatur man about to finish parole for drug dealing offenses was caught dealing again with 7 pounds of cannabis in his home, police report. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said Illinois Department of Corrections parole officers dropped in for a surprise visit at Marcellious A. Blue’s Pythian Avenue apartment at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 7.
Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
