Suspect shot by police, arrested in Green Valley incident
A Maryland man is facing charges and two Arlington County police officers are on administrative leave in the aftermath of an Oct. 14 incident in Arlington’s Green Valley neighborhood. According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Shirlington Road at 7:36 p.m. for...
Columbia Pike pizza parlor gets renewed delivery permit
Arlington County Board members on Oct. 15 renewed a permit allowing a Columbia Pike restaurant to provide pizza-delivery service, although when such service will commence remains up in the air. The owners of Papa Deeno’s Pizza at 4109 Columbia Pike in October 2021 received a government use permit to provide...
Supervisors OK rezoning for 460-unit complex in Tysons
Fairfax County supervisors on Oct. 11 unanimously approved a rezoning to permit construction of “Somos at Tysons LLC” a 460-unit project that will consist almost entirely of affordable dwellings. SCG Development Partners LLC will build the project on 4 acres at 1750 Old Meadow Road, just southeast of...
Greens back two county bonds, reject four more
Yes. No. Yes. No. No. No. That’s the view of the Arlington Green Party on the six local bond referendums on the Nov. 8 county ballot. The party has opted to support two bonds and oppose the other four in a package that totals more than a half-billion dollars and, if past is prologue, will end up being approved by the local electorate.
Collaborative effort saves Civil War ‘redoubt’ on Mason campus
A chip shot from the busy intersection of Braddock and Ox roads in Fairfax lies a hidden, but still plainly visible, Civil War redoubt. The 80-foot-wide, circular fortification isn’t much to look at anymore, but stands out as an obviously human-made feature in the woods. It’s now accessible via wood-chip pathways just behind Parking Lot K on George Mason University’s Fairfax campus.
Fairfax officials eye changes in the name of ‘equity’
Besides residency, educational background and professional expertise, demographic factors such as race soon may be considered when Fairfax County officials vet board and commission appointees. The Chairman’s Task Force on Equity and Opportunity recommends the county intentionally ensure diverse representation in its power and decision making, Chief Equity Officer Karla...
NAACP seeking nominees for annual awards
The Arlington branch of the NAACP is seeking nominations for its 2022 honors, to be presented a “virtual” Freedom Fund banquet on Dec. 14. The deadline is Dec. 1, and nominations are being taken for the Charles P. Monroe Civil Rights Award, Henry L. Holmes Meritorious Service Award, Willard W. “Woody” Brittain Community Appreciation Award, Esther G. Cooper Civil Rights Activist of the Year Award and Arlington Branch NAACP President’s Award.
Signature Theatre to aid AFAC with fund-raising performance
The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) is partnering with Signature Theatre for a Nov. 20 fund-raiser with a musical-theater twist. Half the purchase price for all tickets sold for the Nov. 20 matinee (2 p.m.) performance of Signature’s production of “Into the Woods” will be donated directly to AFAC.
Civic Federation preps for return of governance discussion
A combination of summer vacation, election season and the contentious debate over Missing Middle housing policies moved it off the headlines, but Arlington County Civic Federation leaders aim to return to the question of county governance sooner rather than later. It is “almost certain” the Civic Federation’s November meeting will...
Editor’s Notebook: Will this be a ‘Martha Reeves’ election?
My theory: All present-day phenomena can be related to with a reference back to (pick one) 1960s-70s music; “Match Game”; “The Simpsons”; or “Blazing Saddles.”. In the case of the upcoming Arlington County Board race, I’m wondering if it’s not going to turn out to be a “Martha Reeves” kind of election.
McLean Project for Arts to feature student artwork
The McLean Project for the Art will have artwork by local students on display at the Ramp Gallery, located at the MPA’s headquarters at the McLean Community Center. The exhibition, on display through Nov. 1, showcases work created by students from local public and private schools. Traditionally, the artwork...
Sports Notebook: A unique feature
Every high school outdoor athletics complex has some type of unique feature, even those new renovated or state-of-the-art venues. Whether there’s a malfunctioning scoreboard, weird outfield dimension or only five tennis courts instead of the necessary six needed for team singles-match competition. There is always something. The outdoor track...
Warhawks, Panthers, Saxons win in football
The Potomac School Panthers and Madison Warhawks won key football games this past weekend to remain in first place in their respective leagues. Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated the host Flint Hill Huskies, 33-13, in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference high-school game. Flint Hill (3-3, 2-1) had its three-game winning streak snapped.
Great Falls Studio Tour just over the horizon
The 19th annual Great Falls Studio Tour will be held Oct. 21-23, allowing residents to visit the working spaces of a large number of visual artists in the region. The self-guided driving tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. “While artists will have work available...
Volleyball teams enjoying strong seasons
The Langley Saxons began the week with a 20-1 overall record and were atop the Liberty District standings with an 11-0 mark in girls high-school volleyball. With one regular-season match remaining, Langley had won 17 matches in a row and already had clinched the top seed in the upcoming district tournament.
Panthers top rival Huskies in football
Playing maybe their best overall game so far this season, the Potomac School Panthers were rewarded with perhaps the high-school football team’s biggest win so far this fall. Led by 386 total yards of offense and a physical defense for the first three quarters, Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated...
