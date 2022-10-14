Yes. No. Yes. No. No. No. That’s the view of the Arlington Green Party on the six local bond referendums on the Nov. 8 county ballot. The party has opted to support two bonds and oppose the other four in a package that totals more than a half-billion dollars and, if past is prologue, will end up being approved by the local electorate.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO