sungazette.news
McLean Project for Arts to feature student artwork
The McLean Project for the Art will have artwork by local students on display at the Ramp Gallery, located at the MPA’s headquarters at the McLean Community Center. The exhibition, on display through Nov. 1, showcases work created by students from local public and private schools. Traditionally, the artwork...
sungazette.news
Fairfax officials eye changes in the name of ‘equity’
Besides residency, educational background and professional expertise, demographic factors such as race soon may be considered when Fairfax County officials vet board and commission appointees. The Chairman’s Task Force on Equity and Opportunity recommends the county intentionally ensure diverse representation in its power and decision making, Chief Equity Officer Karla...
sungazette.news
Strategy firm sponsors youth-leadership fund-raiser
Arlington-based DRT Strategies on Sept. 24 sponsored the Youth Leadership Foundation’s 10th annual Race for D.C. Kids, which raised more than $50,000 to support mentoring and leadership programs for youth across the Washington region. The event drew participants from across the local region, as well as those joining “virtually”...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Will this be a ‘Martha Reeves’ election?
My theory: All present-day phenomena can be related to with a reference back to (pick one) 1960s-70s music; “Match Game”; “The Simpsons”; or “Blazing Saddles.”. In the case of the upcoming Arlington County Board race, I’m wondering if it’s not going to turn out to be a “Martha Reeves” kind of election.
sungazette.news
Greens back two county bonds, reject four more
Yes. No. Yes. No. No. No. That’s the view of the Arlington Green Party on the six local bond referendums on the Nov. 8 county ballot. The party has opted to support two bonds and oppose the other four in a package that totals more than a half-billion dollars and, if past is prologue, will end up being approved by the local electorate.
sungazette.news
Local residents named by governor to state panels
Gov. Youngkin recently made the following appointments to state boards and commissions:. Daniel Steen of Arlington, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Justice, was appointed to the board of regents of the James Monroe Law Office-Museum and Memorial Library. Lucy Treene of Arlington, a physician assistant, was appointed to the Advisory Board on Physician Assistants.
sungazette.news
Collaborative effort saves Civil War ‘redoubt’ on Mason campus
A chip shot from the busy intersection of Braddock and Ox roads in Fairfax lies a hidden, but still plainly visible, Civil War redoubt. The 80-foot-wide, circular fortification isn’t much to look at anymore, but stands out as an obviously human-made feature in the woods. It’s now accessible via wood-chip pathways just behind Parking Lot K on George Mason University’s Fairfax campus.
sungazette.news
Signature Theatre to aid AFAC with fund-raising performance
The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) is partnering with Signature Theatre for a Nov. 20 fund-raiser with a musical-theater twist. Half the purchase price for all tickets sold for the Nov. 20 matinee (2 p.m.) performance of Signature’s production of “Into the Woods” will be donated directly to AFAC.
sungazette.news
Supervisors OK rezoning for 460-unit complex in Tysons
Fairfax County supervisors on Oct. 11 unanimously approved a rezoning to permit construction of “Somos at Tysons LLC” a 460-unit project that will consist almost entirely of affordable dwellings. SCG Development Partners LLC will build the project on 4 acres at 1750 Old Meadow Road, just southeast of...
sungazette.news
Annual housing-information fair coming next weekend
The annual Live in Arlington Information Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walter Reed Recreation Center, 3009 16th St. South. The event, sponsored by the Arlington County government as part of Affordable Housing Month, will feature free workshops and access to industry experts.
sungazette.news
Great Falls Studio Tour just over the horizon
The 19th annual Great Falls Studio Tour will be held Oct. 21-23, allowing residents to visit the working spaces of a large number of visual artists in the region. The self-guided driving tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. “While artists will have work available...
sungazette.news
Warhawks, Panthers, Saxons win in football
The Potomac School Panthers and Madison Warhawks won key football games this past weekend to remain in first place in their respective leagues. Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated the host Flint Hill Huskies, 33-13, in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference high-school game. Flint Hill (3-3, 2-1) had its three-game winning streak snapped.
sungazette.news
Volleyball teams enjoying strong seasons
The Langley Saxons began the week with a 20-1 overall record and were atop the Liberty District standings with an 11-0 mark in girls high-school volleyball. With one regular-season match remaining, Langley had won 17 matches in a row and already had clinched the top seed in the upcoming district tournament.
sungazette.news
Panthers top rival Huskies in football
Playing maybe their best overall game so far this season, the Potomac School Panthers were rewarded with perhaps the high-school football team’s biggest win so far this fall. Led by 386 total yards of offense and a physical defense for the first three quarters, Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated...
