Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
College application fees waived Oct. 17-22
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, high school seniors can apply free of charge to a list of colleges in and outside of the state of Alabama. The free application fee for incoming students is valid only during Free Application Week Oct. 17-22. Chandra Scott of Alabama Possible says the campaign gets rid of the conversation of affordability for thousands of students.
WAFF
Local tutor weighs in on dropping ACT scores
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ACT scores are at their lowest in 30 years. Alabama’s current ACT average composite score is 18, making it lower than average. Local college prep tutor Chris Lawson says the pandemic is in part to blame. “We have noticed an actual decline in college readiness...
WAFF
ADOC inmate work stoppages end at facilities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced on Monday that all inmate work stoppages at facilities have ended. According to ADOC, all facilities will return to normal operations with regular meal service, regular inmate movement and inmate programs. The work stoppages began on Sept. 26. ADOC...
WAFF
How Make-A-Wish is impacting families in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Eleven-year-old Nick Tony loves Pokémon. So when he recieved a Pokémon shopping spree from Make-A-Wish, it quickly turned into one of the best days of his life. Nick Tony has cystic fibrosis and he and his family are involved with the Make-A-Wish...
WAFF
48 Blitz: Teams face final region matchups in Week 9
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The final week of Region play will solidify Region Champions and seeding with the first round of the playoffs beginning Friday, November 4th. The 48 Blitz Game of The Week pits undefeated Priceville against the Randolph Raiders. With a win, Priceville ranked 4th in Class 4A, will clinch a Region 8 title. The Randolph Raiders will also win a Region 8 crown with a win over the Bulldogs. Both teams already clinched playoff berths along with Westminster Christian. New Hope and Madison County will battle for the final playoff spot in their respective games Friday.
WAFF
Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began...
WAFF
Mild this morning with much cooler conditions by the afternoon
Temperatures are on the milder side this morning sitting in the upper 50s and low 60s with a good bit of cloud cover still hanging around. Expect clouds to gradually exit the region throughout the morning as a cold front continues to push through the area. This will pave the...
Comments / 0