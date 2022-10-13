HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The final week of Region play will solidify Region Champions and seeding with the first round of the playoffs beginning Friday, November 4th. The 48 Blitz Game of The Week pits undefeated Priceville against the Randolph Raiders. With a win, Priceville ranked 4th in Class 4A, will clinch a Region 8 title. The Randolph Raiders will also win a Region 8 crown with a win over the Bulldogs. Both teams already clinched playoff berths along with Westminster Christian. New Hope and Madison County will battle for the final playoff spot in their respective games Friday.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 HOURS AGO