The idea for the feminist publishing company Virago came to Carmen Callil, who has died aged 84, “like the switching on of a lightbulb”. Since the revelation occurred during drinks to mark the first issue of the feminist magazine Spare Rib in 1972, her first inclination was to call it Spare Rib Books. Then she and the journalist Rosie Boycott chanced on the word virago – a heroic, warlike woman – in a book about goddesses. The resulting venture radically expanded the published range of writing by women and transformed the role of women in publishing itself.

21 MINUTES AGO