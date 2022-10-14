ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Seniors react to coming raise in Social Security checks

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of you are getting an almost nine percent increase on your social security checks. Will the bump help when it comes to inflation and medical expenses?. At first they couldn’t believe it, and once the news settled in, they began to start thinking how...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs

This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Law professor speaks Sunday on ‘Jim Crow’s legal executioners’

A law professor who has spent a decade researching racial violence in the South will speak on the topic Sunday at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. Margaret A. Burnham, director of Northeastern University’s Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, and author of “By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners,” will discuss her book Sunday at 2 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All

For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Some Birmingham City Councilors Not Immune to Gun Violence

(Another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the City) Even elected officials who live in their communities are not immune to the gun violence. Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander, a lifelong Birmingham resident who represents District 7, which encompasses southwestern Birmingham neighborhoods that include Oxmoor, Garden Highlands and Powderly, said she’s become aware of her surroundings, especially since her 39-year-old son, who survived a robbery, was shot in 2020.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
beckersdental.com

5 dentists to know

Here are five dentists making moves in the industry:. Editor's note: This list is meant to highlight notable things dentists are doing today. If you would like to recommend a dentist for a future list, email Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com. Samuel DeAngelo, DDS. Periodontist in Cary, N.C. Dr. DeAngelo's practice...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham

Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Community shines light on a little-known incident in Civil Rights-era Birmingham

“The dynamite had been lit, but miraculously the fuse stopped before detonation.”. Between 1955 and 1963, there were 29 bombings or attempted bombings in Birmingham, including the Sept. 15, 1963, explosion at the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four little girls and injured more than 20 others in the congregation. Churches were not the only targets in “Bombingham,” however. On April 28, 1958, someone placed 54 sticks of dynamite outside a window at Temple Beth-El, one of the city’s oldest synagogues, which was founded in 1907 and opened its sanctuary on Highland Avenue in 1926.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

