wbrc.com
Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
wbrc.com
Seniors react to coming raise in Social Security checks
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of you are getting an almost nine percent increase on your social security checks. Will the bump help when it comes to inflation and medical expenses?. At first they couldn’t believe it, and once the news settled in, they began to start thinking how...
wbrc.com
Attorney General’s office confirms Birmingham Water Works inquiry; new reaction from state lawmakers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office on Friday, Oct. 14, confirmed the WBRC Exclusive report that it’s demanding the Birmingham Water Works Board turn over hundreds of pages of records ahead of a potential vote to raise rates. Attorney General’s Office Spokesman Mike Lewis...
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
wbrc.com
Ala. Attorney General asking Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over list of detailed documents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office is asking the Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over a long list of detailed documents related to the utility’s potential rate increase in a move the signals increased scrutiny from the AG’s office of the largest water system in the state.
Law professor speaks Sunday on ‘Jim Crow’s legal executioners’
A law professor who has spent a decade researching racial violence in the South will speak on the topic Sunday at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. Margaret A. Burnham, director of Northeastern University’s Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, and author of “By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners,” will discuss her book Sunday at 2 p.m.
styleblueprint.com
She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All
For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
birminghamtimes.com
Noted Lawyer to Speak in Birmingham on Sunday about ‘Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners’
Margaret Burnham, co-founder of the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, will be at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. to discuss her new book “By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners.”. Burnham, who was born in Birmingham, said the book,...
More than Birmingham Water Works: 10 other utilities handling water in Jefferson County
As Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) continues to make headlines with billing issues plaguing customers and the recent resignation of their board’s chairman, people may be unaware that there are 10 other smaller systems also serving Jefferson County. Those systems, ranging from 32 customers to nearly 40,000 customers, are different...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County student and mother suing three school employees after her bullies get violent
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A student and her mother now suing three Jefferson County School employees for failing to follow bullying policies set by the school board and state. The student currently attends Mortimer Jordan High School and claims she has repeatedly alerted school leaders that she is being bullied. Things then turned physical.
wbrc.com
Birmingham expert says rent price increases are softening, but still rising
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Apartment rent prices are still going up, but a local expert says they are beginning to soften. “In September, we saw a 9% national year-over-year rent growth,” said Brian Tunnell, the CEO of RentMonster. “That was the first time it was single-digits this entire year.”
birminghamtimes.com
Some Birmingham City Councilors Not Immune to Gun Violence
(Another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the City) Even elected officials who live in their communities are not immune to the gun violence. Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander, a lifelong Birmingham resident who represents District 7, which encompasses southwestern Birmingham neighborhoods that include Oxmoor, Garden Highlands and Powderly, said she’s become aware of her surroundings, especially since her 39-year-old son, who survived a robbery, was shot in 2020.
beckersdental.com
5 dentists to know
Here are five dentists making moves in the industry:. Editor's note: This list is meant to highlight notable things dentists are doing today. If you would like to recommend a dentist for a future list, email Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com. Samuel DeAngelo, DDS. Periodontist in Cary, N.C. Dr. DeAngelo's practice...
ABC 33/40 News
Trans teen who committed suicide 'boldly' stepped 'in front of a tractor-trailer,' professor says
ANAHEIM, Calif. (TND) — A professor of pediatrics at the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) is facing fierce backlash for describing a transgender youth's suicide as "bold" at a national conference. The comments from Dr. Morissa Ladinsky came during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics national conference, and were highlighted...
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
Bham Now
11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham
Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
wbrc.com
Generational gaps making it difficult for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to recruit even with higher pay
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office just instituted a more competitive pay scale. Their hope is to lure the best and brightest to the county to protect and serve. So far they have found that increased pay hasn’t fully solved their recruiting challenges. At the...
wbrc.com
Groundbreaking on new freestanding emergency department to transform healthcare access in Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Oct. 13, ground was broken at the future site of Ascension St. Vincent’s East Freestanding Emergency Department in Trussville. The Freestanding ED is the first of its kind. Costing $20 million, the emergency department will offer 24 hour access to care in the 16,800 square foot building.
uab.edu
Community shines light on a little-known incident in Civil Rights-era Birmingham
“The dynamite had been lit, but miraculously the fuse stopped before detonation.”. Between 1955 and 1963, there were 29 bombings or attempted bombings in Birmingham, including the Sept. 15, 1963, explosion at the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four little girls and injured more than 20 others in the congregation. Churches were not the only targets in “Bombingham,” however. On April 28, 1958, someone placed 54 sticks of dynamite outside a window at Temple Beth-El, one of the city’s oldest synagogues, which was founded in 1907 and opened its sanctuary on Highland Avenue in 1926.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has confirmed that the new uniformed trash bins approved by the city council to make trash pickup easier have been purchased and will roll out mid-November. He posted the following to his Facebook page:. The City of Birmingham has purchased 100,000 96...
