SEC power rankings after Week 7: There's a new No. 1
Seriously, is there anything better than college football?. and Alabama. Rocky Top is indeed back after the Vols snapped a 15 game losing streak to the Crimson Tide with a 52-49 win. Georgia handled business, beating an improved Vanderbilt team 55-0 in Athens. Auburn made things exciting against Ole Miss, but the Rebels beat the Tigers 48-34. KJ Jefferson of Arkansas returned to help the Razorbacks to a 52-35 win over BYU. Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns in an LSU win over Florida. And with Will Levis back, Kentucky took down Mississippi State to move both teams to 5-2.
Gallery: Ole Miss beats Auburn to stay undefeated
Ole Miss improved to 7-0 and to 3-0 inside the Southeastern Conference on Saturday woith a victory over SEC West rival Auburn. The loss dropped Auburn to 3-4 overall and to 1-3 inside the SEC. The game played out in front of the second straight sellout crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Here are some of the sights and scenes from the victory taken by USA Today and Inside the Rebels photographer John Bowen...
Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before the Gators kickoff against cross-divisional rivals LSU in week seven.
WATCH: Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter lead a huge drive for Auburn vs Ole Miss
Auburn's running backs answered the call during Auburn's second scoring drive against Ole Miss.
Best reactions from LSU's road win against Florida
The Tigers avoided suffering back-to-back losses on Saturday night, getting back in the win column in Gainesville despite being slight road underdogs against the Gators. It was a back-and-forth game early on, but LSU had a big start to the second half and ultimately stretched its lead as wide as 21 points. Florida put forth a respectable comeback effort, cutting the lead to just seven in the fourth quarter, but it ultimately wasn’t enough as quarterback Jayden Daniels had his best game in a Tigers uniform on Saturday night.
Photos: The best shots from the Auburn and Ole Miss game
Here are some of the best shots from Auburn's loss at Ole Miss.
Brian Kelly becomes first LSU head coach to lead the Tigers to wins at Auburn and Florida in the same season
With Saturday night’s thrilling win over the Gators, Brian Kelly becomes the first coach to ever lead the Tigers to road wins against Auburn and Florida in the same season. LSU made its first road trip of the season to Auburn to face another team of Tigers, and although it only had five passing yards in the second half, it came away with a 21-17 win thanks to tremendous plays on defense.
Ole Miss tames Auburn Tigers, remains unbeaten as Auburn loses fourth game
Jaxson Dart is warming up to the idea of being a running quarterback. Dart ran for 115 yards, one of three Mississippi 100-yard rushers, and the ninth-ranked Rebels rolled up 448 on the ground in a 48-34 victory over Auburn Saturday. It was the first time since 1976 the Rebels...
Ole Miss men's basketball given top-50 rating by KenPom
Coming off a brutal 2021-2022 campaign, the Ole Miss men's basketball team was recently given a top-50 preseason rating by KenPom.com, putting the Rebels at No. 49, the ninth highest rating among SEC teams. KenPom is an analytically driven basketball index that rates teams based on a variety of quantitative factors, led by Ken Pomeroy.
