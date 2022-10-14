Read full article on original website
Related
WJBF.com
Georgia residents urged by both parties to vote early
Georgia residents urged by both parties to vote early. Neighbors, commissioners clash over apartment complex …. Neighbors tell commissioners they should not have interfered in an apartment complex's security decision on employee an elevated security platform. Salute to Service winner Tony Matthews is still serving …. Salute to Service winner...
WJBF.com
GA Early Voting Begins
Family wants mother charged in toddler’s death out …. A Richmond County family spoke out to WJBF NewsChannel 6 after investigators arrested and charged a mother for her toddler falling into a pool at a friend's home. Commission votes on ambulance subsidy, firetrucks …. Commissioners taking two votes with...
WJBF.com
Freezing Wednesday Morning, Same for Thursday.
As of 7AM Wednesday- Temperatures are below freezing in several spots in the CSRA, and dropped as low as 31 degrees in Augusta earlier. This officially broke our record low for today, which was originally 34 degrees. A Freeze Warning continues for several counties until 9AM for South Carolina and until 10AM for Georgia. A Frost Advisory is in place until 9AM for the remaining counties. A Freeze Watch is in effect for our western counties as well, since temperatures could drop back to below freezing tomorrow. This will likely become a Freeze Warning later today, and could include additional counties. The main takeaway is that no matter where you are, freezing temperatures or at least frost is possible over the next few days.
WJBF.com
Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s massive frozen pizza section goes viral: ‘What’s going on down there?’
(NEXSTAR) – What in DiGiorno is going on in Wisconsin?. Hundreds of Twitter users are stone-cold mystified by a viral video of the frozen pizza selection at a Wisconsin supermarket, which appears to show a seemingly endless freezer section filled with thousands upon thousands of pizzas. It all started...
WJBF.com
Coldest air of the season moving in!
As of 7am Tuesday: A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday for the potential for Frost and Freezing temps. A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of the CSRA from midnight tonight until 10am Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for our western lying counties in Georgia from 5am to 9am Wednesday morning. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued for our western lying counties in Georgia from noon until 8pm today. Humidity will be low and with gusty winds around, we could see a brush fire or two.
Comments / 0