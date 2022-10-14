ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Juventus wins derby at Torino to relieve pressure on Allegri

MILAN (AP) — Juventus relieved a bit of the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri by beating Torino 1-0 in a Serie A derby on Saturday. Dušan Vlahović scored 16 minutes from time for a Juventus side which has been struggling. Juventus had been in a punitive retreat...
BBC

'﻿We have to learn but the performance was fantastic' - Guardiola

M﻿anchester City boss Pep Guardiola: The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen and said he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear. All the game it was 'play on' and 'play on' - exept the goal we scored. Then after it was not 'play on'. The referee can decide to whistle all the actions - but he decided not to, then he did.
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Week 11 of the Premier League season did not disappoint from Friday all through to Sunday. Ivan Toney showed off his class as Brentford got the best of Brighton to start the weekend, but It was Liverpool’s ability to keep Erling Haaland off the scoreboard that would gather headlines by the end of the weekend.
BBC

N﻿ewcastle v Everton: Head-to-head stats

Newcastle have won three of their past four Premier League games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17. However, they did lose the last such meeting 1-0 in March. After a run of eight wins in nine Premier League games against Newcastle between 2013 and...
NBC Sports

Harry Kane scores again as Tottenham controls Everton in 2-0 win (video)

Harry Kane won and converted a second-half penalty to send Tottenham Hotspur to a controlling but tight 1-0 win over Everton in North London on Saturday. Tottenham had more than two-thirds of the ball and worked it around the park in its very Antonio Conte way, but finish wasn’t there until Kane was snapped down chasing a Jordan Pickford rebound.
BBC

Monday's gossip: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Kane, Isak, Loftus-Cheek, Bonucci, James, Mount

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has ruled out signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo because of the 37-year-old's age. (90min) Magpies striker Alexander Isak, 23, is set to be out until after the World Cup following a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. (Mail) Manchester City...
ESPN

Union Berlin outclass Borussia Dortmund to extend Bundesliga lead

Union Berlin's Janik Haberer scored twice in 13 minutes as the Bundesliga leaders cruised past Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Sunday to open up a four-point lead at the top of the league table. Haberer first pounced when Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel miskicked the ball, to tap in from close range...
FOX Sports

Roma wins at Sampdoria where ex-club president escorted out

MILAN (AP) — Roma moved up to fourth place in Serie A on Monday after grinding out a 1-0 win at bottom club Sampdoria, where former president Massimo Ferrero was escorted out of the stadium by security. An early Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty was enough to see Roma leapfrog Udinese...
FOX Sports

Osimhen scores again to put Napoli back on top of Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Victor Osimhen continued his comeback from injury with his second goal in as many matches to help free-scoring Napoli beat Bologna 3-2 and move back to the top of Serie A on Sunday. Napoli had to come from behind, and goals from Juan Jesus and Hirving...
FOX Sports

Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach in the Bundesliga on Saturday as his team slumped to a 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Coming after Porto’s 3-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, Leverkusen’s second loss from Alonso’s three games in charge end the former Spain star’s honeymoon period as coach and leaves his team mired in a relegation battle.
The Guardian

European roundup: Dusan Vlahovic scores winner for Juventus at Torino

The Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic scored with 16 minutes left to secure a 1-0 win at local rivals Torino in Serie A after both teams struggled to create clearcut chances. The pressure was on for Juve and their manager, Massimiliano Allegri, after a 2-0 Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday, but their lacklustre performance in the first half gave the injury-hit visitors little cause for optimism.
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham interested as Weston McKennie set to exit Juventus

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus set to move...
SB Nation

Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 0 Crystal Palace

Leicester City had to settle for a draw against a poor Crystal Palace side at the King Power in the Saturday Premier League matinee. Neither side came particularly close to scoring, with Danny Ward having only one save to make the entire match. City amassed five shots on goal, but none of them came close to finding the back of the net.

