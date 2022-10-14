Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Juventus wins derby at Torino to relieve pressure on Allegri
MILAN (AP) — Juventus relieved a bit of the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri by beating Torino 1-0 in a Serie A derby on Saturday. Dušan Vlahović scored 16 minutes from time for a Juventus side which has been struggling. Juventus had been in a punitive retreat...
BBC
'We have to learn but the performance was fantastic' - Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen and said he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear. All the game it was 'play on' and 'play on' - exept the goal we scored. Then after it was not 'play on'. The referee can decide to whistle all the actions - but he decided not to, then he did.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Week 11 of the Premier League season did not disappoint from Friday all through to Sunday. Ivan Toney showed off his class as Brentford got the best of Brighton to start the weekend, but It was Liverpool’s ability to keep Erling Haaland off the scoreboard that would gather headlines by the end of the weekend.
BBC
Newcastle v Everton: Head-to-head stats
Newcastle have won three of their past four Premier League games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17. However, they did lose the last such meeting 1-0 in March. After a run of eight wins in nine Premier League games against Newcastle between 2013 and...
NBC Sports
Harry Kane scores again as Tottenham controls Everton in 2-0 win (video)
Harry Kane won and converted a second-half penalty to send Tottenham Hotspur to a controlling but tight 1-0 win over Everton in North London on Saturday. Tottenham had more than two-thirds of the ball and worked it around the park in its very Antonio Conte way, but finish wasn’t there until Kane was snapped down chasing a Jordan Pickford rebound.
Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield
Liverpool hoped to continue their form from the 7-1 win at Ibrox as they hosted Champions, Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Kane, Isak, Loftus-Cheek, Bonucci, James, Mount
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has ruled out signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo because of the 37-year-old's age. (90min) Magpies striker Alexander Isak, 23, is set to be out until after the World Cup following a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. (Mail) Manchester City...
ESPN
Union Berlin outclass Borussia Dortmund to extend Bundesliga lead
Union Berlin's Janik Haberer scored twice in 13 minutes as the Bundesliga leaders cruised past Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Sunday to open up a four-point lead at the top of the league table. Haberer first pounced when Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel miskicked the ball, to tap in from close range...
BBC
Jurgen Klopp red card among incidents prompting referee charity to call for inquiry into managers
A leading referees' charity has called for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers after ugly scenes at several Premier League matches. Jurgen Klopp's red card for berating a referee's assistant during Liverpool's win over Manchester City was among a number of flashpoint incidents. It came on a weekend...
FOX Sports
Roma wins at Sampdoria where ex-club president escorted out
MILAN (AP) — Roma moved up to fourth place in Serie A on Monday after grinding out a 1-0 win at bottom club Sampdoria, where former president Massimo Ferrero was escorted out of the stadium by security. An early Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty was enough to see Roma leapfrog Udinese...
Klopp praises ‘really special’ Guardiola but says he will not miss their rivalry
Jürgen Klopp says he will not miss his rivalry with Pep Guardiola and is looking forward to the day when they can have a drink together. The duo go head-to-head competitively for the 26th time on Sunday when Manchester City visit Anfield with Klopp again preparing to face the man he describes as “the best manager in the world”.
Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen lessons may have to wait after rude awakening | Andy Brassell
The Spaniard got off to a flyer last week but a 5-1 thrashing at Frankfurt has revealed the true size of his task
FOX Sports
Osimhen scores again to put Napoli back on top of Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Victor Osimhen continued his comeback from injury with his second goal in as many matches to help free-scoring Napoli beat Bologna 3-2 and move back to the top of Serie A on Sunday. Napoli had to come from behind, and goals from Juan Jesus and Hirving...
FOX Sports
Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga
BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach in the Bundesliga on Saturday as his team slumped to a 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Coming after Porto’s 3-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, Leverkusen’s second loss from Alonso’s three games in charge end the former Spain star’s honeymoon period as coach and leaves his team mired in a relegation battle.
European roundup: Dusan Vlahovic scores winner for Juventus at Torino
The Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic scored with 16 minutes left to secure a 1-0 win at local rivals Torino in Serie A after both teams struggled to create clearcut chances. The pressure was on for Juve and their manager, Massimiliano Allegri, after a 2-0 Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday, but their lacklustre performance in the first half gave the injury-hit visitors little cause for optimism.
BBC
England's Eddie Jones 'sure' central contracts will be considered amid Premiership struggles
England head coach Eddie Jones "is sure" centralised contracts for his players will be considered when an agreement between the Rugby Football Union and the beleaguered Premiership is renewed in 2024. The financial governance of rugby union is under scrutiny with crises ongoing at clubs Worcester and Wasps. At the...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham interested as Weston McKennie set to exit Juventus
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus set to move...
Report: Chelsea Progressing With New Mason Mount Contract
Chelsea are progressing with a new contract for Mason Mount.
SB Nation
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 0 Crystal Palace
Leicester City had to settle for a draw against a poor Crystal Palace side at the King Power in the Saturday Premier League matinee. Neither side came particularly close to scoring, with Danny Ward having only one save to make the entire match. City amassed five shots on goal, but none of them came close to finding the back of the net.
