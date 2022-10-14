Read full article on original website
Liverpool ace Van Dijk reveals how he stopped Haaland as Man City star fires blank for only second Prem game of season
VIRGIL VAN DIJK has explained how he dealt with Erling Haaland during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. The Norwegian striker, 22, came into the match having scored a remarkable 20 goals in 13 games since arriving at Manchester City - including 15 in nine Premier League matches.
Jurgen Klopp’s comments on Manchester City paint a bleak picture for Liverpool
Between them, they have won the last four Premier League titles. Two of them have been decided by a solitary point and, with a couple of different results against Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp would be a three-time champion of England. Liverpool face Manchester City again on Sunday and their meetings have merited the tag of title deciders. “Could be this year,” Klopp said. “Just not with us.”He had ruled his side out of the title race even before they lost at Arsenal. Now the kings would have to become kingmakers to exert a decisive impact at the top. But...
NBC Sports
Jurgen Klopp explains what made him ‘snap’ for red card: “I lost it, I’m not proud”
LIVERPOOL — Jurgen Klopp was deflated as he discussed his red card and his crazy reaction during the huge win for his Liverpool side against Manchester City. In a cauldron-like atmosphere at Anfield, Klopp’s 85th-minute actions resembled an exploding volcano. He first ran down the sidelines and then...
SkySports
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah winner against Manchester City showed what Liverpool have been missing
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah's "special" goal against Manchester City has reminded Liverpool of what they've been missing this season. Salah's strike was enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to end City's unbeaten start to the campaign and close the gap between the sides to 10 points. It was just Liverpool's...
Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Mohamed Salah seals narrow win
Liverpool host Manchester City this afternoon in a clash of last year’s Premier League title rivals. City beat Liverpool by just one point to claim the trophy for the second consecutive season but the teams have got off to contrasting starts this year.Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 11th having collected just two wins from their eight matches so far. It is the Reds worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years and leaves them 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s men already. After their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend Klopp admitted that his team are already out of...
CBS Sports
Liverpool vs. Manchester City score: Live updates as Reds look to get on track against Pep Guardiola's men
Liverpool against Manchester City has been the battle at the pinnacle of the English game in recent years, a match that can decide the destination of the Premier League title. It might not do that on Sunday, but victory for the reigning champions at Anfield would arguably be enough to end Jurgen Klopp's hopes of finishing first this season.
Premier League talking points: Mohamed Salah downs Man City as Arsenal build lead
Arsenal strengthened their grip at the top of the Premier League as Manchester City’s bid to reel them in was dealt a significant blow at Anfield.The Gunners rode their luck to prevail at Leeds and City succumbed at Anfield as the pace-setters in the race for the title enjoyed differing fates during an intriguing round of fixtures.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at an eventful weekend in the top flight.Hang on a MoReports of Liverpool’s demise appear to have been exaggerated. Having started the day 13 points adrift of Manchester City, the Reds, for so long the main...
NBC Sports
Liverpool beat Manchester City in wild clash as Klopp sees red
LIVERPOOL — This is the moment Liverpool’s season finally started. In front of a raucous Anfield, Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 as Mohamed Salah sent the home fans into euphoria as the noise levels went off the scale. In a tight, tense game (on and off the pitch),...
Man City rage at Jurgen Klopp for fanning flames as coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and bus attacked at Liverpool
LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp has been accused by Manchester City of stirring up bad feeling between the clubs ahead of Sunday’s powderkeg clash. The top brass at the Etihad were deeply unhappy with Klopp’s ‘irresponsible’ words in his press conference on Friday. They felt that his...
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
BBC
Your combined Liverpool-Man City XI before Anfield clash
Liverpool and Manchester City meet again at Anfield on Sunday so we asked for your best combined XI and it has been dominated by Pep Guardiola's men. After a poor start to the season by Liverpool, it is perhaps not surprising that only three Reds make the team. Liverpool goalkeeper...
BBC
'We have to learn but the performance was fantastic' - Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen and said he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear. All the game it was 'play on' and 'play on' - exept the goal we scored. Then after it was not 'play on'. The referee can decide to whistle all the actions - but he decided not to, then he did.
David Moyes hopes to face Jurgen Klopp on touchline after defending Liverpool manager
David Moyes has defended Jurgen Klopp’s touchline outburst which saw the Liverpool manager sent off in Sunday’s Premier League win over Manchester City.Klopp was shown a red card after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for not flagging for a foul during the 1-0 victory at Anfield.It is so far unclear whether or not the German will be in the dugout for Wednesday’s visit of Moyes’ West Ham following his dismissal.Speaking after the game Klopp said it was “about emotion” and took blame for the sending off, saying he “went over the top” but that he felt he had...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Phoenix singer Thomas Mars for the midweek games
He is right occasionally* but some of Chris Sutton's predictions this season have been shockers - just ask the Liverpool fans who rang into 606 on Sunday to take him to task for tipping the Reds to lose 4-1 at home to Manchester City. But if he's been wrong about...
CBS Sports
Liverpool vs. Manchester City score: Mohamed Salah nets winner at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp sees red
Mohamed Salah breathed new life into Liverpool's season as his second-half strike earned the Reds a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in an absorbing contest at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side still have work to do to catch up with their great rivals but at least they looked a match for City, no small achievement after a difficult start to the season. With Salah on song though, nothing is impossible.
Yardbarker
Manchester City Claim Team Bus Was Attacked After Leaving Liverpool Stadium
It appears that Liverpool v Manchester City wasn't only a feisty affair on the pitch. In the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card and tensions boiled over on the pitch with Bernardo Silva shoving both Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk. It was a day where...
ESPN
Yardbarker
The reaction to Klopp’s touchline fury is completely missing the mark – opinion
Jurgen Klopp admitted at the first-given opportunity that his actions directed at the officiating team during Liverpool’s tie with Manchester City was wrong. The German looks set to be available for the upcoming meeting with West Ham United despite his sending-off at Anfield – a decision that has apparently baffled former Premier League referee Peter Walton who called for more serious punishment in his latest piece with The Times.
Report: Jurgen Klopp Sending Off May Not Result In Automatic Ban
The Liverpool manager was sent off in his team's 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.
Fuming Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sent off for shouting in lineman’s face in chaotic end to Man City clash
JURGEN KLOPP proved he was a true Red... by getting sent off in today's 1-0 win against Manchester City. The Liverpool boss was left fuming when Bernardo Silva's foul on Mo Salah was not picked up by officials. And Klopp made sure the linesman knew he thought he was in...
