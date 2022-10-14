ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Jurgen Klopp’s comments on Manchester City paint a bleak picture for Liverpool

Between them, they have won the last four Premier League titles. Two of them have been decided by a solitary point and, with a couple of different results against Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp would be a three-time champion of England. Liverpool face Manchester City again on Sunday and their meetings have merited the tag of title deciders. “Could be this year,” Klopp said. “Just not with us.”He had ruled his side out of the title race even before they lost at Arsenal. Now the kings would have to become kingmakers to exert a decisive impact at the top. But...
The Independent

Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Mohamed Salah seals narrow win

Liverpool host Manchester City this afternoon in a clash of last year’s Premier League title rivals. City beat Liverpool by just one point to claim the trophy for the second consecutive season but the teams have got off to contrasting starts this year.Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 11th having collected just two wins from their eight matches so far. It is the Reds worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years and leaves them 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s men already. After their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend Klopp admitted that his team are already out of...
The Independent

Premier League talking points: Mohamed Salah downs Man City as Arsenal build lead

Arsenal strengthened their grip at the top of the Premier League as Manchester City’s bid to reel them in was dealt a significant blow at Anfield.The Gunners rode their luck to prevail at Leeds and City succumbed at Anfield as the pace-setters in the race for the title enjoyed differing fates during an intriguing round of fixtures.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at an eventful weekend in the top flight.Hang on a MoReports of Liverpool’s demise appear to have been exaggerated. Having started the day 13 points adrift of Manchester City, the Reds, for so long the main...
NBC Sports

Liverpool beat Manchester City in wild clash as Klopp sees red

LIVERPOOL — This is the moment Liverpool’s season finally started. In front of a raucous Anfield, Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 as Mohamed Salah sent the home fans into euphoria as the noise levels went off the scale. In a tight, tense game (on and off the pitch),...
BBC

Your combined Liverpool-Man City XI before Anfield clash

Liverpool and Manchester City meet again at Anfield on Sunday so we asked for your best combined XI and it has been dominated by Pep Guardiola's men. After a poor start to the season by Liverpool, it is perhaps not surprising that only three Reds make the team. Liverpool goalkeeper...
BBC

'﻿We have to learn but the performance was fantastic' - Guardiola

M﻿anchester City boss Pep Guardiola: The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen and said he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear. All the game it was 'play on' and 'play on' - exept the goal we scored. Then after it was not 'play on'. The referee can decide to whistle all the actions - but he decided not to, then he did.
The Independent

David Moyes hopes to face Jurgen Klopp on touchline after defending Liverpool manager

David Moyes has defended Jurgen Klopp’s touchline outburst which saw the Liverpool manager sent off in Sunday’s Premier League win over Manchester City.Klopp was shown a red card after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for not flagging for a foul during the 1-0 victory at Anfield.It is so far unclear whether or not the German will be in the dugout for Wednesday’s visit of Moyes’ West Ham following his dismissal.Speaking after the game Klopp said it was “about emotion” and took blame for the sending off, saying he “went over the top” but that he felt he had...
CBS Sports

Liverpool vs. Manchester City score: Mohamed Salah nets winner at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp sees red

Mohamed Salah breathed new life into Liverpool's season as his second-half strike earned the Reds a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in an absorbing contest at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side still have work to do to catch up with their great rivals but at least they looked a match for City, no small achievement after a difficult start to the season. With Salah on song though, nothing is impossible.
Yardbarker

Manchester City Claim Team Bus Was Attacked After Leaving Liverpool Stadium

It appears that Liverpool v Manchester City wasn't only a feisty affair on the pitch. In the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card and tensions boiled over on the pitch with Bernardo Silva shoving both Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk. It was a day where...
ESPN

Lorient miss out on top spot after goalless draw with nine-man Reims

Lorient missed out on the chance to go provisionally top of the Ligue 1 standings as they were held to a goalless stalemate at home by nine-man Stade de Reims on Saturday. Surprise packages Lorient lacked their usual creativity and failed to take advantage after Dion Lopy was handed Reims' eighth red card this season early in the second half and Emmanuel Agbadou was also sent off in stoppage time.
Yardbarker

The reaction to Klopp’s touchline fury is completely missing the mark – opinion

Jurgen Klopp admitted at the first-given opportunity that his actions directed at the officiating team during Liverpool’s tie with Manchester City was wrong. The German looks set to be available for the upcoming meeting with West Ham United despite his sending-off at Anfield – a decision that has apparently baffled former Premier League referee Peter Walton who called for more serious punishment in his latest piece with The Times.

