ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

Crystal Robinson is just the woman we need in Augusta

If you have ever met Crystal Robinson, you know that she can command the room, not because she seeks to be the center, but because you are just naturally drawn to her. Her smile is genuine and full of joy. She has the most amazing stories to share of her childhood, as well as her time living abroad in Switzerland. She is captivating.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Pancake Breakfast - NOW! - Sunday, Oct. 16

The Camden Rotary Club’s PANCAKE BREAKFAST at the SNOW BOWL is happening now until 10:30 a.m. Pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Support your community and enjoy a hot, delicious breakfast at the Snow Bowl, 20 Barnestown Road. Stay for a chairlift ride too! The triple chairlift will be running...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

This Week in Lincolnville: October Light

“The Rembrandt light of memory, finicky and magical and faithful at the same time, as the cheaper tint of nostalgia never is.” Ivan Doig. So here we are again, on the cusp of change. September, in the not-so-distant past, was the month we started to batten down, take off the screens and put up the storms (in the days before double-glazed, super tight windows), plant the bulbs, and stack the firewood.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Eldon ‘Ruffy’ Loblein, obituary

BELFAST — Eldon "Ruffy" Loblein, 74, of Belfast, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Bangor. He was born on August 4, 1948, in New York, New York. He spent his youth in North Jersey and South Florida, where he formed fond memories of fishing in his boat and off the pier with his dad. He later attended prep school at Lawrenceville. Competitive by nature, he excelled at swimming and earned his place at Princeton, where he continually broke lap records.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Oct. 5-11. Cynshey Waterman, 29, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, burglary in Northport July 15, 2018, dismissed; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Northport July 15, 2018, dismissed. Thomas Tracey, 55, of Belfast, operating under...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden Hills varsity boys soccer tops Lewiston in OT

NEWCASTLE — Despite what should have been a home game in Rockport turning into a neutral site game played at Lincoln Academy due to poor field conditions in Rockport, the Camden Hills varsity boys soccer earned a narrow overtime victory, 3-2, against Lewiston in thrilling come-from-behind fashion. It was...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Support Bill Pluecker to represent Maine House District 44

We are writing to express our enthusiastic support for Bill Pluecker's campaign to represent Maine House District 44. Bill has been a terrific representative since going to Augusta two terms ago; he is responsive to constituent questions, forthcoming about his thoughts and positions, and willing to seek practical solutions to the problems we face in our communities.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 7-14. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 7. Tricia D. Harrell, 32, of Rockland, was issued...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Agenda set for Hope school committee Oct. 17

HOPE — The school committee agenda for the next Hope Elementary School committee meeting is set. The meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. Participants can attend in-person or join via livestream: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/89636617930. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the agenda. 4. Signing of...
HOPE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Support Steven MacDonald for Rockland City Council

We are pleased to support Steven MacDonald for City Council. He has been in Rockland for 44 years. He worked for the City of Rockland as Waste Water Director for 22 years. During that time, he filled in as Director of Public Works and Director of Solid Waste (dump and landfill) to help out the City when those directors left. Steve knows the workings of the City. He has successfully managed two million dollar budgets for the City, to 10 million dollar budgets for out-of-state waste water plants and government work. He believes in prioritizing needs.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Give Adam Lachman a shot as Rockland City Councilor

Rockland is presented with an excellent slate of candidates for City Council this year, setting us up for success over the near term regardless of the outcome of the vote, but with this letter I propose we give Adam Lachman a shot as councilor in the November election. I have...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Return Betty Johnson to the Waldo County Commissioners’ Court

On November 8, I am voting for Betty Johnson for Waldo County Commissioner. District 1 comprises Belfast, Belmont, Islesboro, Morrill, Northport, Lincolnville, and Waldo. I moved to Northport in 2010 and by 2012 was engaged in the political arena at municipal, county, and state levels in large measure due to Betty’s persuasive ways. Betty is seeking a fourth term as County Commissioner.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast City Council to consider appointing two new Belfast Police officers, general assistance amendments, skate park competition

BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes appointing two new Belfast Police officers, the city’s general assistance ordinance, tree removal, and a possible skating competition at Eric Overlock Skate Park, among other topics.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 5-13. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 5. Eric W. Blanchette Jr.,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Vote with facts and values

I’m writing to address the political ads circulating this election cycle, namely those not approved or authorized by any candidate. Unfortunately, it came to my attention this week that mailers attacking my opponent, Abden Simmons, have been sent to Senate District 13 voters. [District 13 encompasses all of Lincoln...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Agenda set for SAD 28 board meeting Oct. 19

CAMDEN — The agenda has been set for the next SAD 28 school board meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19. The meeting will be held in the Rose Hall Board Room at 7 p.m. A livestream will be available: fivetowns.net/live. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order. 2. Adjustments to the Agenda. 3....
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County deed transfers

BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds Sept. 19-30. Belfast. Eric M. Green to Eric M. and Amanda M. Green. Bert H. and Michele Axelson to Kevin Smatlak. Thomas J. and Lisa M. Milne to T.L. Milne Properties LLC. Fannie Mae...

Comments / 0

Community Policy