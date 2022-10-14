October 17, 2022 - The St. Pete Pier has been selected as one of six winners of the Urban Land Institute's 2022 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, which recognizes the best new urban designs in the world. This year's winners include two from North America, two from Europe and two from Asia Pacific. The St. Pete Pier was named a winner of the ULI Americas Award for Excellence and then became a finalist in the 2022 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, competing against projects from Europe and Asia, according to a news alert from the City of St. Petersburg. In 2022, 152 projects and programs were submitted across the three ULI regions. The St. Pete Pier team included the City of St. Petersburg, Rogers Partners and Urban Designers; ASD SKY; Ken Smith Workshop, W Architecture and Landscape Architecture, and Wannemacher Jensen Architects.

