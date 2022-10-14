Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Stakeholders disagree on Dali expansion
While St. Petersburg voters will ultimately decide the fate of the Dali Museum’s long-debated expansion next month, one key stakeholder remains opposed to the idea. The St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership brought city officials and stakeholders together to discuss the project at its monthly Leadership Luncheon, held Monday at the Hilton Bayfront. Panelists included Dr. Hank Hine, executive director of The Dali; Mark Cantrell president and CEO of Tthe Florida Orchestra; Bill Edwards, chairman and CEO of Big3 Entertainment; and Chris Ballestra, managing director of development for the city.
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: Nonprofit survey launches today
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. The St. Petersburg Foundation, Pinellas Community Foundation and the University of South...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Pier wins ULI global award
October 17, 2022 - The St. Pete Pier has been selected as one of six winners of the Urban Land Institute's 2022 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, which recognizes the best new urban designs in the world. This year's winners include two from North America, two from Europe and two from Asia Pacific. The St. Pete Pier was named a winner of the ULI Americas Award for Excellence and then became a finalist in the 2022 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, competing against projects from Europe and Asia, according to a news alert from the City of St. Petersburg. In 2022, 152 projects and programs were submitted across the three ULI regions. The St. Pete Pier team included the City of St. Petersburg, Rogers Partners and Urban Designers; ASD SKY; Ken Smith Workshop, W Architecture and Landscape Architecture, and Wannemacher Jensen Architects.
stpetecatalyst.com
Cross Bay Ferry booking opens
October 17, 2022 - Online tickets for the Cross Bay Ferry will be available for purchase on Oct. 19. The Cross Bay Ferry connects from the Vinoy Basin to the Tampa Convention Center. Adult tickets cost $24 round trip. Seniors, college student, military members cost $16 round trip. The Cross Bay Ferry, operated by HMS Ferries, has funding support from Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, City of Tampa, City of St. Petersburg and the state. The ferry does not operate on Monday and Tuesday.
stpetecatalyst.com
Drift’s co-founder discusses facing the unknown
From a struggling Latino immigrant to establishing a unicorn company in the U.S., Drift CTO and co-founder Elias Torres has learned to face self-doubt and adversity – a journey he hopes will draw inspiration. “I’ve lost hundreds of millions of dollars in the decisions I’ve made … I sold...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa cancer research company closes $22.2M round
Morphogenesis, a Tampa clinical-stage company developing novel therapies to treat cancer, has closed a $22.2 million round. “This gives us the most runway we’ve ever had,” said CEO James Bianco. Bianco, a longtime serial entrepreneur in the health care space who has led multiple companies to raise millions,...
stpetecatalyst.com
Sunken Gardens restores building to open history center
October 15, 2022 - St. Petersburg's Sunken Gardens is opening a history center in the original 1940 entrance and gift shop, a building that until recently held the garden’s tropical birds at night. The birds now have new nighttime accommodations, and the building has been restored with the history exhibits opening to the public Oct. 22, according to the city's website. The new history center will showcase Sunken Gardens’ history and its important role in developing Florida’s tourism industry during the era of Old Florida roadside attractions with never-before seen photos and documents. The organization was able to open the center with funding from Florida’s Division of Historical Resources, the City of St. Petersburg, Florida, Penny for Pinellas and the Sunken Gardens Forever Foundation.
stpetecatalyst.com
Sunken Gardens gets a new window into the past
Nearly a century after it opened to the public, Sunken Gardens – the longest-lived tourist destination in St. Petersburg – is officially recognizing and celebrating its history. The four-acre botanical garden at 1825 4th Street North, in the Old Northeast area, has been owned by the city since...
stpetecatalyst.com
Child homelessness program proves highly effective
According to Pinellas County Schools (PCS) data, over 4,000 children go without a home in Pinellas County, with a significant portion attending South St. Petersburg schools. While 73% live with other families or in hotels, Theresa Jones, manager of veterans, homeless and social services, said that others “may be living in a place not meant for human habitation.” However, the Family Works program, adopted by city leaders as a pilot in 2020 and now administered by Directions for Living, has served 302 people and housed 93 kids during FY22 alone.
stpetecatalyst.com
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vitale Bros. and SHINE: This time, it’s personal
Brothers Johnny and Paul Vitale hung out their shingle as professional artists in 1992, and 30 years later, the Vitale Bros. moniker is synonymous with creative painting, from stylized murals to commercial work, in St. Petersburg (and beyond). Their latest project, part of the SHINE Mural Festival “Bright Spots” community...
stpetecatalyst.com
South St. Pete program receives tax financing approval
Several neighborhoods in the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) will now receive tax increment financing (TIF) to enhance infrastructure and amenities and improve quality of life. St. Petersburg City Councilmembers unanimously approved utilizing TIF funding for the new Neighborhood Planning Program and including the initiative in the South...
stpetecatalyst.com
Rowdies end regular season with momentum
October 17, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Rowdies ended the regular season on a high note, beating the New York Red Bulls II Saturday night to head into the playoffs on a four-match winning streak. “This is the best I’ve felt about this group this year,” said Rowdies Head Coach Neil Collins. The Rowdies close the season as the Eastern Conference’s third seed and will begin their USL championship run against in-state rival Miami FC Saturday, Oct. 22, at Al Lang Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at rowdiessoccer.com or by calling 727-222-2000.
Comments / 0