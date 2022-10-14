Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Clear the Clipboard History in Windows 11
Once you enable the clipboard history feature on Windows, anything you copy appears in your clipboard. Windows may also sync your clipboard items across devices if you’ve enabled the sync feature. Fortunately, you can clear your clipboard history at any time. In fact, there are several ways to do...
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Timer Apps for Windows
Timer apps are great for tracking how much time you spend on a particular task or blocking out time as you get through your to-do list. This helps you avoid distractions that can lead you off course and allows you to focus on the job at hand. Moreover, you can hold yourself accountable if you spend more time on a particular task than you should.
makeuseof.com
10 Android Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Device Running Smoothly
People often seem to forget that smartphones are essentially small computers, and hence, require maintenance the same way your laptop or desktop PC does to ensure longevity. If neglected, your Android phone can start developing problems long before the right time to upgrade it. In this guide, let's go over 10 simple ways you can maintain your phone.
Comments / 0