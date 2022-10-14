ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

wisc.edu

Dairy Innovation Hub to host Dairy Summit – Nov. 16

The Dairy Innovation Hub will hold its third annual Dairy Summit conference on November 16 at UW–River Falls. The Summit features the Hub’s newest projects and is formatted for a general audience. For anyone unable to attend in person, there is a live virtual option. Sessions will also be recorded and posted to YouTube.
RIVER FALLS, WI
wisc.edu

Halverson named Kellner Family Distinguished Chair in Urban Education

Richard Halverson was recently appointed as the Kellner Family Distinguished Chair in Urban Education in the UW–Madison Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis. Halverson, who joined the UW–Madison faculty in 2001 as an assistant professor, has spent his career in higher education creating knowledge and resources for educators...
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

New Training & Technical Assistance Center Dedicated to Rural Opioid Misuse

A 2017 survey by two leading farm advocacy groups, the National Farmers Union and the American Farm Bureau Federation, found that nearly 50 percent of rural Americans and 74 percent of farmers have been directly impacted by opioid misuse. Additionally, the correlation between increased substance use and poor mental health is well documented in research literature. It is estimated that approximately half of people who experience substance use disorders also report having a mental health illness.
MADISON, WI

