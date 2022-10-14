Princess Anne inherited Prince Philip’s sharp ‘attitude’ to press as photographer admits being ‘nervous’ of Queen’s only daughter

(Image credit: Getty)

Princess Anne is 'totally like' Prince Philip with her no-nonsense 'attitude' towards the UK press, a royal photographer has claimed.

A royal photographer has compared Princess Anne's attitude towards the media to that of Prince Philip, revealing that the 72-year-old 'couldn't care less' about its presence when she's not on duty.

Princess Anne is expected to take on more responsibilities in the Royal Family in light of Queen Elizabeth II's death, as King Charles III moves to 'slim down' the British monarchy.

Princess Anne has inherited her father's no-nonsense 'attitude' towards the British press, according to a royal photographer.

The Queen's eldest daughter has long been considered one of the hardest-working royals, famously logging dozens of engagements every month in her lifelong service to the Crown.

The Princess Royal is expected to assume an even more prominent role in the Royal Family following Her Majesty's death, as she steps up to support King Charles III in the roll-out of his new 'slimmed down' monarchy. The 72-year-old is likely to be just as visible as the Queen Consort in this next chapter, despite having received no upgrade to her title in the shakeup of royal lineage.

"She will be one of the two major female supporters of the king, with Camilla," royal author Marlene Koenig predicted. "She is not slowing down and will probably take on some of her mother’s patronages."

Princess Anne's increased workload is unlikely to affect her relationship with the British press, however, with the royal expected to maintain her signature sharp 'attitude' towards cameras and reporters at public engagements.

In a recent appearance on the Royal Beat, The Sun photographer Arthur Edwards compared the Princess Royal's relationship with the media to that of her late father, Prince Philip.

"She treats them like telegraph poles, she’s not interested," the royal expert said, after describing Anne's attitude as "totally like the Duke of Edinburgh".

"If you don’t go on a job, she couldn’t care less," Edwards added. "When she was an Olympic showjumper, honestly, she’d give you a mouthful if she felt like you needed it... So I’ve always been a bit nervous of her."

Princess Anne infamously snapped at reporters after they took photos of her falling off her horse at the 1982 Badminton Horse Trials, and even admitted in the 2018 BBC documentary, The Queen: Her Commonwealth Story, that she "hated" doing royal walkabouts when she was younger.

"Can you imagine as teenagers? Hardly the sort of thing you would volunteer to do," she said. "How many people enjoy walking into a room full of people you've never met before and then try a street."