It’s time again to check your medicine cabinets for outdated or unneeded medicine…the next Sheboygan County Prescription Drug Take Back Day is coming up on October 29th. The collection happens twice a year across the nation, and this past April’s event in Wisconsin landed the Badger State at the top of the heap, collecting nearly 60,000 pounds (59,840) of unwanted medication. Wisconsin ranks third place in all-time collections behind California and Texas. All three states have disposed of over one million pounds each since 2010, and Sheboygan County has gone over 8,500 pounds since collections began here in 2007.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO