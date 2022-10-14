ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Fall enrollment flat at Indiana’s public colleges but longterm trend is a concern

By Casey Smith
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana Capital Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OfXb_0iYnF1ZT00

Overall enrollment at public colleges and universities in Indiana increased 0.1% this fall, for a total of 239,943 degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students. In 2021, the ICHE reported 239,799 students were enrolled in state schools. (Getty Images)

Overall fall enrollment at colleges across the state of Indiana stayed about the same this year, but the number of students attending those schools over the last five to 15 years is on a downward slide.

That’s according to data released Thursday by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE). The college attendance numbers reflect student enrollment at public institutions in Indiana at the start of each fall semester. The latest data captures enrollment numbers for the current academic year, which started in August.

Overall enrollment at public colleges and universities in Indiana increased 0.1% this fall, for a total of 239,943 degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students. In 2021, the ICHE reported 239,799 students were enrolled in state schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esgY2_0iYnF1ZT00

Fall 2022 enrollment data for public colleges and universities in Indiana (Indiana Commission for Higher Education)

Still, Indiana continues to struggle with low college attainment among Hoosiers.

Only half of Indiana’s 2020 high school graduates pursued some form of college education beyond high school, according to an ICHE report released earlier this year. The drop marked the state’s lowest college-going rate in recent history.

The state’s higher education officials point to overall college enrollment declines in Indiana that trend back more than decade. They opine the low enrollment has been caused by “numerous” factors. In the last two years, that largely includes the COVID-19 pandemic, which led many students to delay or steer away from college classes altogether.

Now, education officials are continuing to focus on how the state can meet Gov. Eric Holcomb’s goal of having at least 60% of adult Hoosiers with a quality degree or credential beyond high school by 2025. Currently, that number is just over 48%, leaving a majority of Hoosier adults without a credential beyond a high school diploma.

“[The state’s overall education attainment goal] is really to make our economy tick, and whether it’s those certificates, associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, master’s, PhDs — we’ve got to do better on each of those levels,” ICHE Commissioner Chris Lowery said Thursday during a commission meeting. “And part and parcel to that, it’s going to include the college going rate, how we’re working with and serving adults better, how we’re working to retain such incredibly talented graduates here in Indiana, and doing so in the most cost effective manner that I believe our institutions have already set the bar on.”

What the latest fall enrollment numbers show

The new ICHE data shows undergraduate headcounts in Indiana are down 0.1% this year from 2021.

In the last five years, the state’s public higher education institutions have seen a 12.1% dip in undergraduates, equal to 27,000 fewer students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPhsm_0iYnF1ZT00

Historical enrollment data for public colleges and universities in Indiana (Indiana Commission for Higher Education)

The number of resident students from Indiana is down even more, with 30,000 fewer undergraduates — 17% down from 2017. The metric accounts for 17,000 fewer Hoosier undergraduates attending an in-state, four-year public school.

At the same time, however, a greater number of non-resident undergraduates are attending Hoosier schools.

Compared to five year ago, Indiana public colleges and universities report 7% more students from different states or countries – that’s an increase of 3,000 undergrads. Non-resident graduate student numbers are also on the rise. Graduate student headcounts are up 18% since 2017, equal to 4,000 more degree-seekers.

Bucking the trend, Purdue University President Mitch Daniels noted during the ICHE meeting Thursday that the land grant university recorded a near-record high number of Hoosiers attending Purdue University West Lafayette this fall. Of the campus’ 50,884 students enrolled, 17,964 are Indiana students.

“We’ve worked very hard on this, despite the college going rate, unfavorable windage … We’ve been working on it, and we’re sailing — I think somewhat successfully — against that wind,” Daniels said.

But ICHE data indicates that Indiana’s other public colleges have “almost entirely” absorbed the statewide enrollment declines.

State officials maintain the increased drop is likely due to the lingering impacts of the pandemic, as well as the perceived cost of higher education, low unemployment rates, and a perceived low value of education beyond high school.

An ongoing challenge

Getting more Hoosiers educated has been an issue of increasing concern in recent months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vifUz_0iYnF1ZT00

Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery (Photo courtesy of the Indiana Commission for Higher Education)

State officials maintain that people with a bachelor’s degree or higher earn 85% more per year than high school graduates. The longer college takes, however, the more it can cost, and the less likely it is a student will ever graduate, according to the ICHE.

To get more Hoosiers to college, the higher education commission recommended automatic enrollment for all eligible students into the 21st Century Scholars program, which provides up to four years of undergraduate tuition to income-eligible students at certain Indiana colleges or universities.

Currently, fewer than half of eligible students enroll in the program, despite its success – more than 80% of those who complete the program go to college.

The ICHE has also called for increased funding for state financial aid programs and requiring all high school seniors to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to qualify for financial aid.

The commission, along with the Indiana Department of Education, is additionally pushing for more Hoosier students to earn college credit while still in high school.

Lowery maintained that students who earn College Core credits are more likely to enroll in college and go on to earn degrees or technical certificates.

The Indiana College Core curriculum consists of a 30-credit-hour block of general education courses that transfer between all of Indiana’s public institutions and some private colleges.

A hopeful sign, this year, more Hoosier high schoolers than ever before have the option to earn those college-level credits while still in secondary school.

Lowery also commended a statewide grant program announced in August that will provide low-income Indiana families with funds to support tutoring for students who are struggling to recover from academic setbacks spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized that increasing reading and literacy rates at the K-12 level

“Reading and literacy has taken a hit with the pandemic, but it did not start with the pandemic. This, similar to the college-going rate, has been a decline and a challenge for a long while,” he said, adding that the investment is putting dollars “where it really matters.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Fall enrollment flat at Indiana’s public colleges but longterm trend is a concern appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 1

Related
WOWO News

Enrollment Flat At Indiana Public Colleges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Fall enrollment at Indiana public colleges and universities stayed about the same this year. However, the number of students attending those schools over the last five to 15 years is on a downward slide. That’s according to data released Thursday by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE). The college attendance numbers reflect student enrollment at public institutions in Indiana at the start of each fall semester. The latest data captures enrollment numbers for the current academic year, which started in August.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

How do Indiana colleges & universities rank?

Personal finance website WalletHub has released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings and three Indiana schools are among the top 100. The website says with the first “early decision” college-application deadline due on November 1, the list gives college-bound seniors more information to help decide the best school for them.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana State Fair institution getting new life

Visitors to last year’s Indiana State Fair were among the last civilians to walk through the fairgrounds’ almost-century-old Swine Barn. Work began early this year to replace the rapidly aging, highly aromatic structure with a nearly all-new building called the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion. As the...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State

INDIANAPOLIS — With COVID rapidly spreading and vaccines just in the development phase in the spring of 2020, Ball State University made the same decision a lot of schools made. They moved to remote classes. Student Keller Mellowitz had an objection. He’d paid student activity fees. He’d paid tuition for in-person classes. Now, he was […]
INDIANA STATE
roadtirement.com

Indiana fall colors

Indiana has beautiful displays of changing fall colors. The fully changed trees are just stunning to see. Fall is a most beautiful time of year in Indiana. My grandfather loved to travel and took trips several times a year. Granddaddy would never travel in October, thus would never miss the seasonal colors he loved so much.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live

Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Meet the US House candidates for Indiana's 9th congressional district

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will hit the polls for the 2022 General Election, during which they'll decide on key races including who will represent them in Congress. In the House race for Indiana's 9th congressional district, voters will choose between Democrat Matthew Fyfe, Republican Erin Houchin...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

First flakes of 2022-23 season falling in northern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It has been a chilly start to the work week across the state of Indiana. An upper-level low-pressure system to our northeast is pumping in cooler air and some precipitation. Northern Indiana has seen some mixed precipitation on Monday afternoon. In some spots, this precipitation has transitioned to snow. Video from Janene Krent in North Webster appeared to show a wintry mix that eventually became all snow.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Marijuana pardons not coming to Indiana, Holcomb says

U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, granted full and unconditional pardons to all Americans with federal convictions of simple marijuana possession in an executive action this month, but don’t expect Indiana to follow suit. “The President should work with Congress, not around [it], to discuss changes to the law federally, especially if he is requesting […] The post Marijuana pardons not coming to Indiana, Holcomb says appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Fall color nearly peaking in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall color has become more noticeable in the past week across Indiana. Northern Indiana is near the peak of their leaves changing colors. Meanwhile, partial color is apparent for the rest of the state. With breezy conditions to start off this week, a good amount of leaves could fall onto the ground.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

DNR stocking 70K walleye in northern Indiana lakes

(WANE) — Indiana DNR will stock fingerling walleyes in lakes across northern Indiana. DNR said Monday it planned to stock nearly 70,000 fingerling walleyes in 14 lakes, including 10 in northeast Indiana, over the next few weeks. The lakes that will be stocked are:. · Adams (LaGrange)· Pretty Lake...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

State Auditor and Treasurer races on tap Nov. 8

Two frequently overlooked statewide elected positions, Treasurer and Auditor, will appear on the November ballot this year, along with the higher-profile races for Congress and Secretary of State.  Both positions are largely administrative roles, with few differences between Republican and Democratic officeholders.  Over a dozen states allow their governors to appoint their Treasury leader and […] The post State Auditor and Treasurer races on tap Nov. 8 appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.  It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana

With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
INDIANA STATE
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Judge weighs injunction in separate religious freedom lawsuit against Indiana’s abortion ban

A Marion County judge heard arguments Friday in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the state’s near-total abortion ban on the basis of Indiana’s controversial religious freedom law. The legal challenge up for debate was filed in August by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana. The class action lawsuit argues that the […] The post Judge weighs injunction in separate religious freedom lawsuit against Indiana’s abortion ban appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana clean energy jobs jump nearly 7% after 2020 losses

Clean energy businesses in Indiana added more than 5,600 jobs last year, according to a new report released Wednesday. That’s after Indiana lost nearly 3% of its clean energy workforce in 2020, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Clean Jobs Midwest report — compiled by Environmental Entrepreneurs, a green business advocacy group — shows […] The post Indiana clean energy jobs jump nearly 7% after 2020 losses appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gasoline prices have fallen in Indiana

INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.08 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 73.5 cents...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indianapolis, IN
303
Followers
282
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections. More importantly, we will show how actions at the state level impact your everyday lives. Over the years the number of journalists covering state news has dwindled and The Capital Chronicle will bring more eyes to the process. In addition to daily coverage, we will keep digging for more in-depth scrutiny on important topics. Our staff has decades of experience covering the Indiana Statehouse and we are not afraid to take decision-makers to task. While the state capitol is in Indianapolis, we will also include perspective from outside central Indiana. The Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. It is free of advertising and free to readers.

 https://indianacapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy