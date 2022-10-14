Read full article on original website
AAA: Gas Prices Increase in Pa.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.990 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average...
Pair of Oil City Children Shine at Conneaut Lake Pumpkin Fest
CONNEAUT LAKE, Pa. (EYT) — A pair of local children took home prizes during the Conneaut Lake Pumpkin Fest pageant over the weekend. Aliyanna Torres, 9, of Oil City, clinched first place in the Junior Little Queen pageant. She is a fourth-grade student at Hasson Elementary School. Her brother,...
Crawford County Man Killed as Pickup Collides with Tree
CONCORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County man was killed after his truck collided with a tree on Tuesday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened at 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, on Spartansburg Highway, in Concord Township, Erie County. Police say 64-year-old Donald R....
Details Released on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Tionesta Woman
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Tionesta woman that occurred in Paint Township on Sunday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police say the accident happened around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on East End Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County. A 2019 Honda...
Powerball Ticket Worth $250K Sold in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. – A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Venango County sold a Powerball ticket worth $250,000 for the Saturday, October 15 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 32-37-40-58-62, and the red Powerball® 15 to win $250,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was five.
Cheryl D. Karns
Cheryl D. Karns, 68, a resident of 35 Murdock Street, Franklin, died unexpectedly, at 5:38 PM Thursday, October 13, 2022, shortly after her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. She was born March 13, 1954 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Charles and Mary Strawbridge...
Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
Venango County Receives Over $1.3 Million in State Funds to Support Economic Development, Opportunities of Pennsylvania’s Coal-Impacted Communities
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Governor Tom Wolf on Monday joined Gayle Manchin, Federal Co-Chair for the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and his gubernatorial peers of the Appalachian region to announce more than $6.9 million being devoted to Pennsylvania’s coal communities to support economic development projects for improved opportunities.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Apple and Pear Turnovers
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Apple and Pear Turnovers – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Grab your baking apron and get to making these lovely desserts!. 2 packages (17.3 ounces each) of frozen puff pastry, thawed. 1 large egg, beaten. 2 tablespoons coarse sugar, optional. 1/2...
Master Sergeant George L. Beach
Master Sergeant George L. Beach, 82, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday Oct. 15, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab. Born May 25, 1940 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Virgil Beach & Bertha Miller Beach Finnefrock. George was married to Helen M....
The 50-Year-Old Unsolved Murder of Cyrena Jane Manning, Part 1
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The morning of November 20th, 1972, started out as a typical day in Franklin. Parents struggled to rouse their children from their beds, anxious to get them fed and on their way to school. This is part one in a three-part series on the murder...
Jennifer L. Rimer
Jennifer L. Rimer, 55, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 1, 1967 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Arthur L. and Evelyn Louise (Rosenquest) Rimer. Jennifer was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area. She attended New Bethlehem...
Coroner ID’s Man Who Drowned at Clarion Ramada
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker has released the identity of a 21-year-old man who drowned at the Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion on Monday night. Clarion Hospital EMS was called around 9:56 p.m. for a water rescue at Ramada by Wyndham at 45 Holiday Inn Road, just off State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Celebration Planned for Louisa M. Detar
Louisa M. Detar, 88, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Falls Creek United Methodist Church with Pastor Jacob Penvose officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral...
Dianne Lee (McWilliams) Kaufman
Dianne Lee (McWilliams) Kaufman, 72, was born December 9, 1949, in Titusville, PA. She passed away October 7, 2022 in Marietta, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice A. and Dorothy I. (Osten) McWilliams, and her son Robert J. Kaufman. She is survived by her brother Ronald...
SPONSORED: Hot Deals on Several Models at Clarion Ford
CLARION, Pa. – Although the weather is cooler, the deals are still heating up at Clarion Ford!. Take advantage of 1.9% financing on several new models or get 0.9% financing on New Ford Edge and Ford Explorer. Clarion Ford makes it easy to order your car or truck just...
Local Woman Accused of Striking Care-Dependent Person in Face Multiple Times
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after she reportedly assaulted a care-dependent person. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 68-year-old Paula Counselman I, of Cooperstown, on October 14, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Biscuits With Spiced Apple Butter
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Biscuits with Spiced Apple Butter – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Experiment with your air fryer and try out these biscuits!. Ingredients. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1/4 cup packed brown sugar. 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice. 2-1/2 teaspoons baking powder.
Dorethea “Jane” Custer
Dorethea “Jane” Custer, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. She was born on April 26, 1942 in Piney Township; daughter of the late David F. and Mildred M. Saylor Myers. Jane was in the first graduating class of Union Joint...
Featured Local Job: Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach & Special Education Paraprofessional
Keystone School District currently has openings for both a Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach and a Special Education Paraprofessional. These positions are available immediately. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest, current clearances, and three letters of reference to:. Mr. Michael McCormick. Acting Superintendent. Keystone School District. 451 Huston Avenue.
