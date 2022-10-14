ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westcovinaathletics.com

West Covina Beats Cathedral 11-6

West Covina picks up another win against Cathedral. This win brings them to 2-2 during league play. They will look to keep the win streak alive against Charter Oak on Thursday. Ryan Diaz had 15 saves on 21 shots!. Matthew Munoz led the team with 6 goals. Zachary Elhussieny scored...
WEST COVINA, CA
westcovinaathletics.com

Boys Water Polo Cant Pull Out the Win Against Charter Oak

West Covina had a better showing this time around against Charter Oak. Although they loss they showed some life and it was an encouraging site. They will look to find a win against San Dimas on Tuesday. Ethan Lew and MAtthew Munoz both netted a team high 3 goals. Matthew...
WEST COVINA, CA

