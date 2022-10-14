ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Pahrump Valley (Pahrump Valley, NV)

By Susan Klien
 4 days ago
According to the Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Services, a motorcycle accident occurred in Pahrump Valley on Monday.

The crash happened along the intersection of Blagg Road and Betty Street at around 8:42 p.m.

The official stated that a burro and a motorcycle were involved in the collision resulting in the deaths of both.

According to Chief Scott Lewis, the motorcyclist who suffered major injuries was rushed to Desert View Hospital and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased victim was not revealed by the police.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.

October 14, 2022.

Source: PV Times.

