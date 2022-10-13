Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced
Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
kttn.com
Winners of car show held during Missouri Days announced
A car show was held in the downtown Trenton area on Sunday during the Missouri Days Festival, and here are the results of the judging.
KCTV 5
Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods near Worlds of Fun
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City community in the Northland is shaken up after police found two bodies in a wooded area just west of Worlds of Fun. Lonny Harris has lived in the quiet Northland neighborhood for nearly 24 years. He said he was shocked to hear about the recent death investigation down the street.
kttn.com
Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson
A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
Hayward’s Pit BBQ founder, Hayward Spears Sr., dies at 88
Founder of Hayward's Pit BBQ, Hayward Spears Sr., died on October 2 at the age of 88.
jimmycsays.com
The curtains are pulled back on the Louis Curtiss-designed house at 55th and Ward Parkway
A new and hopefully grand chapter is unfolding in the saga of the finest home in Kansas City,. That would be the Louis Curtiss-designed house at the northwest corner of 55th and Ward Parkway. Curtiss, once called the Frank Lloyd Wright of Kansas City, was Kansas City’s most famous architect....
KMBC.com
'Arrowhead Express' recovered after thieves stole tailgating van Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have received the help they needed after their tailgate van was stolen Sunday morning. The 'Arrowhead Express' has been recovered. Thieves stole the decked-out van from the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in North Kansas City along Armour Road. The Kansas City community stepped up to help.
Chiefs fan has van stolen right in front of him
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disappointing day for Chiefs Kingdom and even more disappointing for one fan whose car was stolen on game day. “Came back outside and the van was driving away, and it started heading down the interstate,” said Riley Halley. The custom Chiefs van was stolen right in front of their eyes […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Saturday Afternoon Accident Injures Albany Man
NEW HAMPTON, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Saturday afternoon in New Hampton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 38-year old Princeton resident David Tatum was eastbound on US 36 around 4 in the afternoon. Tatum was hauling a combine on a flat bed. A wheel of the combine crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle driven by 41-year old Ronald Chadwick of Albany. Both vehicles came to a controlled stop.
algonaradio.com
Five Area Residents Injured Following Crash in Northern Missouri
–Five Kossuth County residents were injured late Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident along I-35 in Northern Missouri. According to the Missouri State Patrol, 30-year-old Jessica Wright of Whittemore was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevy Uplander, traveling northbound along the interstate, about 3 miles northwest of Winston in rural Daviess County, just before 11 PM.
Stolen Chiefs van found trashed at Kansas City tow lot
A Kansas City Chiefs fan returned to KC Monday to pick up a custom van that was stolen from a Northland hotel Sunday morning.
15-year-old killed in Blue Springs amid multiple threats Saturday night
The Blue Springs Police Department responded to multiple threats Saturday night, including a homicide that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old in the 600 block of Northeast Jefferson Street.
thepitchkc.com
Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart
Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
KMBC.com
'Once in a lifetime': KU Health System doctors perform surgery on gorilla at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Zoo mourns the loss of one of its gorillas, KMBC 9 is getting an exclusive inside look at the surgery last year that helped extend his life. The University of Kansas Health System shared video from inside the operating room with KMBC 9, showing how their doctors and nurses answered the call.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Abandoned Federal Reserve in Missouri Found with Bullets on Floor
It used to be quite literally at the center of the banking system in America. Now, the old Federal Reserve building in Kansas City sits with vaults still intact with bullet casings found on the floor. This is 925 Grand in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was first opened in...
Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash
An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash.
kttn.com
Gilman City man facing 17 counts of harassment and assault has jury trial scheduled
A jury trial has been scheduled for a Gilman City man accused of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher. A two-day trial is scheduled for 59-year-old Stephen Marshall in Livingston County on November 29th and 30th. A pretrial conference...
Kansas City could break 50-year-old record-low on Tuesday
Cold weather is here and Kansas City is forecasted to see temperatures that could beat a 50-year-old record.
Overland Park neighbors push back against rumblings of new Deer Creek apartment plan
Residents in Overland Park's Deer Creek neighborhood have heard rumblings the developer is entertaining an apartment complex once again.
Comments / 0