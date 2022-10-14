Related
Dessert is traditionally a post meal thing. You have a steak? You end it with a trifle. You have some pizza? You finish off with some tiramisu. And yet dessert places in London don’t seem to take this into consideration when deciding on their closing hours. So for those times when it’s 9.30pm and you’re craving a slice of chocolate cake that would make Miss Trunchbull proud, these are our favourite spots around central London for a late-night dessert.
Lizzy's on the Green
Nothing hits quite like a lunchtime caffeine pick-me-up from Lizzy’s alongside one of its BLTs in a crispy white roll. The cafe on Newington Green itself is a go-to for morning cuppas, homely sandwiches, and afternoon sweet treats. It’s an outside-only affair, so wrap up or get something to go. Bread is bought from Spence Bakery in Stoke Newington and produce is from the greengrocers down the road. It's a local’s favourite for good reason.
Kurisu Omakase
It’s hard to imagine a restaurant like Kurisu Omakase existing in any other city than London. Perhaps even in any other place but Brixton. The unique 17-course sushi omakase experience mixes Japanese cooking with Thai-Colombian heritage, genuine brilliance, and inimitable made-in-Brixton charm. Uncommon combinations that, together, make a restaurant that represents the best of London.
India's Tandoori
Driving past India’s Tandoori in Miracle Mile is like seeing someone at your high school reunion and thinking, “have I seen them before?” Like Susan from Spanish II, who you completely forgot existed, India’s Tandoori has been around forever—in this case, over two decades—and there’s a good chance you’ve never noticed it on this busy stretch of Wilshire. But the restaurant does serve a handful of purposes, including being an excellent takeout option in a neighborhood severely lacking late night options not ordered through an app.
The Meadowlark
This Logan Square spot is great if you want to hang at a bar that feels like a secret clubhouse. Its entrance is on a quiet side street and the discreet sign (just the silhouette of a bird) makes Meadowlark easy to miss. But once inside, you’ll find a dark wooden interior, comfy leather couches, and some great small plates and drinks—which isn’t a complete surprise considering this is from the team behind Union and Lardon. We like their smoky grilled jerk chicken hearts or turkey empanadas made with bacon fat pastry, both of which pair nicely with anything from their rotating drink menu. Currently, all of their cocktails are named after birds, like the boozy-yet-refreshing Cedar Waxwing with gin, sotol, amaro, and green chartreuse plus some lime and mint. Since seating in is limited, make sure to book a reservation in advance.
Williamsburg
NYC has a lot of world-class pizza, and the very best can be a total pain in the ass to get your hands on. (Yes, that’s us giving you the side-eye, Lucali.) Leo, opened by the Ops team in 2019, stands out because it’s not only one of the best pizza spots in the city, but it’s also easy to get into. You can walk into this casual, spacious Williamsburg restaurant on a whim with three of your friends, and getting a table will likely not be an issue.
Dollar Hits
Dollar Hits is a Filipino street food shop that became popular enough in LA to be featured in an episode of Netflix’s series Street Food: USA. They’ve since opened a location in Queens, among the many thriving Filipino businesses in Woodside. During the day, you can serve yourself a complete lunch of staples like pancit and lechon at the counter, but you should really come after 4pm when they replace the chaffers with endless aluminum pans of BBQ skewers.
Kalye Bistro
You can order every dish at this Filipino restaurant in Woodside and still want to get each one again during your next visit. That’s rare. Start with the crispy lumpia, then get a sizzling platter of crunchy and creamy milkfish sisig and a huge portion of deep fried pork knuckles with thick crackly skin. Finish with some halo halo that comes with ube ice cream and various ingredients like beans, gelatin, chunks of banana, and slivers of coconut. Bring a few friends so you can try a bunch of different things at this casual BYOB spot while you listen to a playlist of karaoke versions of pop songs.
Harvey's Cafe
Harvey's is a cozy corner café owned by Easton Gym upstairs, which has been in business since 1938. Harvey's isn’t a historical relic like Easton, but it emulates an "old-school" aesthetic with exposed brick, vintage sofa chairs, and sports memorabilia on display. There are plenty of outlets and never too much foot traffic, plus we get really excited about the rotating Toast Tuesday special. Our favorite menu staple: the egg salad toast with capers and shaved radish.
Double Zero
As one of the go-to date night destinations in Emory Village, Double Zero also has all the components for a special occasion meal—a chic, modern aesthetic, mood lighting, fun cocktails and a long wine list, and multiple courses that help you make the most of paying the babysitter for three hours. With fresh fior di latte mozzarella on every pie and dough made from heirloom yeast starter and—you guessed it—Double Zero flour, no one will judge if pizza is your only course. Be advised: the pillowy soft pizza here comes unsliced and delivered to your table with a pair of kitchen shears, which we've seen confuse a few diners. But if we can be blunt/sharp: slicing your pizza with scissors is kinda fun and not that complicated, so just cut the damn pie and enjoy it.
Belizean Paradise
Picture a small diner with big leather booths serving bacon and eggs right alongside stew beef and oxtail—that’s essentially the deal at Belizean Paradise Cuisine. It’s possible you’ve never grabbed a meal at this Mid-City spot, since it’s tucked off of La Brea Avenue and closes at 3:30pm. The dining room is always calm, but know that the mixed bag of dishes on their menu are worth driving out of your way for. Their weekend-only breakfast menu in particular features a dizzying array of standouts, from meat pies and coconut tarts to cheesy garnaches and chicken tamales wrapped in banana leaves.
Xinjiang BBQ
Equal parts audio-visual installation and Chinese grilled skewer spot, Xinjiang BBQ in Monterey Park delivers one of the trippier late-night eating experiences in LA. You start by using your phone to order a pile of spice-rubbed skewers—various chicken parts, lamb, seafood, vegetables—followed by more drinking snacks and beer. Projectors screen giant virtual backdrops onto the walls, while small TVs at each table play catchy pop music videos. There will probably be someone attempting karaoke. The food is decent, but this place stimulates your eyes and ears as much as it does your mouth. Open until 2am weekdays, and until 3am on weekends.
Trophies Burger Club
Everything at Trophies, a fast-casual spot on Fairfax, costs under $10. Their short menu involves what you’d expect to find at an old-school burger joint: cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes. But their all-black space is made to impress people who wait in lines for streetwear. Fortunately, service is pretty quick on weekdays, which also happens to be the best time to try their After School Special—it comes with one of their delicious burgers, crispy fries, and a fountain soda to chase it down.
A Beautiful Life
Of all the Jamaican restaurants in the city, DTLA's A Beautiful Life is the best option for a sit-down meal that feels like a party. There’s a bass-heavy playlist thumping as people sip tropical drinks on the patio while music videos play on multiple screens inside. And if you swing by after 5pm, you’ll discover a hookah lounge tucked in the back corner. Dishes like oxtail mac and cheese, jerk shrimp, and rasta pasta take a while to come out from the kitchen, but they also have a takeout-only location on Spring Street if you’re looking for something quick.
Early Terrible
This funky-looking wine bar and small-plates spot is right next door to Mud Club (from the same team) on the main drag in Woodstock. It’s open later than most other spots around town and is therefore the perfect place to sit and drink outside with someone you do couple-y things with. Get a spot next to the fire pit so your clothes smell like beef jerky the next day, or hang out inside underneath a disco ball. If you want to snack on something, we like the mezze-style dips that come with crunchy Mud Club bagel chips you won't be able to stop eating. Stop by Thursday through Sunday, since they’re closed during the week.
Yum Yum Noodle Bar
Yum Yum is in the middle of Woodstock’s main drag, and it serves a wide array of Japanese noodle bowls as well as Southeast Asian dishes like satay, bánh mì, and pad thai. It’s perfect for a low-key date night or a group dinner that doesn’t need to be a big deal (even with your neighbors who make everything a big deal). Also worth mentioning: Yum Yum Noodle Bar has locations in Kingston and Red Hook as well.
Lillie's Bistro & Garden
Downtown Culver City always seems to be reinventing itself, but one place that never changes too much is the Culver Hotel. The historic space has been a neighborhood landmark since the 1920’s and holds more Hollywood secrets than most places in Hollywood—it’s just a shame that its lobby restaurants have always been lackluster. Feel free to add Lillie’s to that list. The newest name to take over the ground-floor space provides essentially what its predecessors did: a kitschy, Old Hollywood vibe, nightly live music, and extremely mediocre food. If you want to meet up with a friend and slurp oysters at the bar, you’ll leave content, but otherwise, there’s no reason for a full meal here. The large outdoor patio is a good spot for post-work drinks with a group of coworkers.
