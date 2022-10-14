Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
University of Illinois student skips senior Homecoming to meet with VP Harris
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Many college students may dream of being in the White House one day, but a University of Illinois student can already check that off the to-do list. This University of Illinois senior missed being on the Homecoming court this past weekend, skipping that celebration of orange and blue to head to the White House.
Three-star 2024 Kankakee OL Marques Easley talks Illini visit, power-five offers: 'They love me'
Three-star Class of 2024 Kankakee offensive lineman Marques Easley recaps his recent visit to Illinois and run of power-five offers.
2025 LB Cooper Catalano impressed with Illinois experience
Germantown (Wis.) 2025 LB Cooper Catalano has an Illinois offer and got to see an Illini win up close last weekend.
Central Illinois Proud
Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
Daily Digest | Bowl projections for Illini; Two new offers for Illini football
Illinois men’s basketball will start the year ranked. Despite losing five starters, Illinois came in at No. 23 in the preseason AP Top 25. Illinois is one of three Big Ten teams ranked, along with Indiana (13) and Michigan (22). But Illinois had one of the biggest talent hauls...
Kick time set for Nebraska-Illinois
Nebraska and Illinois will play their Oct. 29 game at 2:30 p.m. CT, the Big Ten announced on Monday. The Big Ten West matchup will be played on either ESPN or ABC depending on how games play out this weekend. Both Nebraska and Illinois are on byes this coming weekend,...
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
thechampaignroom.com
You betcha! Illinois football ain’t going nowhere
Guys. It not’s happening. It already happened. Illinois football has gone from Big Ten doormat to West Division favorites seemingly overnight. Illinois is going to win the Big Ten West. Here’s why. The best thing about the swift turnaround is that it’s not luck. It’s not fortune. This...
btpowerhouse.com
2022-’23 Illinois Fighting Illini Basketball Season Preview
The 2022-’23 ‘BTPowerhouse Season Preview’ series will take an in-depth look at all 14 teams in the Big Ten heading into the 2022-’23 season with analysis on each program’s previous season, offseason departures, new additions, strengths, weakness, top player, and top storylines. Each post will also include predictions on each team’s starting lineup, season performance and commentary from a local “insider” who covers said team.
MyWabashValley.com
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
channel1450.com
Rochester Reunion At Western Illinois vs Southern Illinois on Saturday
Nic Baker, Clay Bruno, D’Ante’ and Avante’ Cox, Cade Eddington, Zach Grant…all Rochester graduates who took the field in some capacity during the division one football game between Western Illinois and Southern Illinois on Saturday. Other central Illinois players from the CS8 and Sangamo included Jeff Wells, Bradyn Smith and Ty Reeter.
J Leman's Film Room: Illini's dominant pass defense, DeVito's pocket presence
All-American linebacker J Leman breaks down Illinois football's dominant pass defense performance from a 26-14 win over Minnesota and Tommy DeVito's pocket presence and some.
Central Illinois Proud
Springfield Clinic expands to BloNo with pediatric center
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new pediatrics clinic opened last week, becoming the first Springfield Clinic location to serve the Bloomington-Normal area. The new Springfield Clinic is located at 2005 Jacobssen Drive in Normal. Doctors Shad Beaty, MD, FAAP, and Molly Lundy, MD, joined Springfield Clinic to open this...
smilepolitely.com
Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy
Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
Dain Dainja eager to make an impact after two years on sideline: 'My energy is going to be stupid crazy'
CHAMPAIGN — Like most top-100 prospects, Dain Dainja after two years of college probably dreamed of preparing soon for his first NBA game. But that’s not Dainja’s story. His story has had to be one of patience, of discipline, of persistence. Dainja, the No. 91 overall prospect...
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the loss to #24 Illinois
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Obviously really disappointed in the performance from our football team. You got to give Illinois a lot of credit, and I have a lot of respect for Coach Bielema and his staff. It felt like they played pretty flawless football today. And obviously, we have something to do with that by not playing our best football.
Illini Homecoming game sets attendance, team records
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — U of I Homecoming 2022 has come and gone, but not without setting a few records. According to Assistant Director of Athletics Brett Moore, 45,683 fans filled Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is the highest attendance for an Illinois football Homecoming game since 2013. The 26-14 victory over University of Minnesota […]
Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
Herald & Review
Conn: 'He's always been there.' Decatur church elder, childcare worker fighting kidney disease
Talk to Tim Shelley and you’ll hear about church, family, friends, work, food, music — just to name a few things. But you won’t hear much about diabetes, and even less about kidney failure. Shelley, 34, has been the Minister of Music at Love Fellowship Church for...
247Sports
