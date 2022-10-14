Will Danilo Gallinari ever play for the Boston Celtics?

Aris Messinis - Pool/Getty Images

Injured Boston Celtics veteran forward Danilo Gallinari spoke at the team’s practice this past Tuesday and remained hopeful he’ll eventually join his Celtics teammates in their push for a championship.

He isn’t sure if that’ll be during the regular season, postseason or beyond, though, which puts his future with the team in question given the size and length of his deal at 34 years old. Gallinari had to wait nearly an entire month to have surgery on his injured knee and only days ago started walking again. Free throw shooting is the next goal in his rehab journey.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning recently broke down Gallinari’s future with the team, as well as a little bit about how Sam Hauser has the chance to replace him in Boston’s rotations this season.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what Manning has to say in full.

