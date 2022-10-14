Read full article on original website
Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli files $569,000 suit against private jet firm for giving him 'older, noisier' plane on US tour - and claiming pilot's on-board announcement about turbulence triggered his fear of flying
Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli is suing a luxury jet service alleging the company provided him an older, noisier plane than previously agreed upon. The 64-year-old filed the suit against Private Jet Services of Seabrook, New Hampshire, is seeking $569,000 for refunds of 15 flights, the amount paid for alternative flight arrangements, lawyer fees and damages.
This Is What The B-52 Will Look Like With Its New Rolls-Royce Engines
BoeingBoeing's video marked the completion of wind tunnel testing with the new nacelles, which will house Rolls-Royce F130 engines.
The smell from a passenger's carry-on bag forced an American Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in Florida
Five crew members on board the Barbados-bound American Airlines flight were taken to the hospital after the plane returned to Miami's airport.
Terrifying pic reveals aftermath of ‘impossible’ lightning strike on easyJet plane’s WING forcing emergency landing
A TERRIFYING image has revealed the aftermath of an “impossible” lightning strike which forced an easyJet plane into an emergency landing. The image shows the damage inflicted by a thunderous bolt which struck the aircraft’s wing as it was passing over Italy on Sunday. It forced the...
A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark. A video appears to show sparks coming from the plane after takeoff.
United Airlines said the Boeing 777-200 aircraft had experienced a mechanical issue that may have been related to its hydraulic pump.
Flight diverted to expel ‘wild’ and ‘very drunk’ passenger who ‘urinated on seat’
A Ryanair flight had to be diverted to offload several disruptive passengers – including a man who reportedly urinated on one of the plane seats while “very drunk”.The flight had left Manchester Airport for Tenerife on 18 September but had to make an emergency stop on the Portuguese island of Porto Santo so that local police could march the unruly passengers off the aircraft.The pilot reportedly had no choice but to make the early landing after a number of arguments broke out on board.The man accused of relieving himself on the seat next to his own looked “rotten drunk”...
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
A flight from Turkey to the UK was intercepted by Royal Air Force jets and forced to land 200 miles from its destination after a 'security threat'
The Jet2 flight was due to land at Manchester Sirport, but was escorted to Stansted near London. The flight landed safely and no one was hurt.
generalaviationnews.com
Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control
The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
Here's the real reason to turn on aeroplane mode when you fly
We all know the routine by heart: “Please ensure your seats are in the upright position, tray tables stowed, window shades are up, laptops are stored in the overhead bins and electronic devices are set to flight mode”. Now, the first four are reasonable, right? Window shades need to be up so we can see if there’s an emergency, such as fire. Tray tables need to be stowed and seats upright so we can get out of the row quickly. Laptops can become projectiles in an emergency, as the seat back pockets are not strong enough to contain them. And mobile phones...
Chinese company's 'flying car' lifts off for first time in Dubai
The Chinese-built Xpeng X2 lifted off from Skydive Dubai on Tuesday in what the company said was the first global public flight of the electric "flying car."
Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets
Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
generalaviationnews.com
Extra flies under another plane on same runway
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I was the PIC of Aircraft...
NASDAQ
Traders divert Europe-bound diesel to U.S. in race to re-stock
Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices. LONDON/WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices.
Indian airline denies crew asked passengers to ‘pray to god’ as cabin filled with smoke
An Indian airline has shot down claims that its crew had asked passengers to “pray to god” after smoke had filled the cabin and cockpit mid air in a “mortifying” experience.Low-cost carried SpiceJet dubbed the claims to be “unfounded” after its flight from Goa to Hyderabad made a “full scale emergency landing”, diverting as many as 11 planes at the airport on Wednesday after smoke filled the cabin and cockpit.A probe has been ordered by India’s federal aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), into flight SG 373, which had 86 passengers onboard.“The plane landed safely and...
adventure.com
The first electric airplane is here, and its name is Alice.￼
The aviation industry, which has been working on electric planes for years, just got closer to zero-emission passenger flights. Alice is no 737, but its successful first flight is still a major development. If you haven’t already heard the good news, welcome. The first all-electric passenger airplane, charmingly named Alice,...
deseret.com
The man who saw too much
Three stories beneath the ground, in a bunker equipped with a thick metal door like a bank vault, a young, blue-eyed Airman 1st Class reported for his usual midnight shift. He knew this night, October 15, 1962, could be consequential, though plenty of others had been, too. As a photo interpreter with the Strategic Air Command stationed at Offutt Air Force Base outside of Omaha, Nebraska, Don Duff had helped discover previously unknown missile sites in Siberia and Mongolia using images from the satellites that constituted America’s surveillance response to the Soviet Union’s Sputnik I — the first successful, Earth-orbiting satellite, which marked the beginning of the space race and a new era of the Cold War.
U.K. trying to stop China from recruiting ex-pilots "to understand the capabilities" of Britain's Air Force
London — The U.K. government said on Tuesday it was taking "decisive steps" against a Chinese recruitment effort to bring in former and serving British air force pilots to train its military personnel. While British military personnel frequently take part in training exercises with foreign armies, any collusion by ex-pilots with China — which London has dubbed the "number one threat" to domestic and global security — poses a serious concern.
Airbus is auctioning parts of a retired Emirates A380 superjumbo. There's more than 500 items, including a cockpit staircase, seats, and galley carts.
The A380 double-decker was a revolutionary marvel when it first flew in 2005, but its success was short-lived as quad-engine jets lost favor.
