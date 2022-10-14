Alastair Macaulay reviews Covent Garden’s revival of Richard Jones’s Bohème, exclusively for Slipped Disc. It’s coming to cinemas worldwide next week. Richard Jones’s Royal Opera production of Puccini’s La Bohème, new in 2017, goes all against the grain of this opera’s tradition. Rather than immediately immerse the audience in the illusion of a seemingly real world, it keeps telling viewers “This is just theatre.” The Paris attic that’s the home of the opera’s four impoverished male artists, lacking any realism, looks unlived-in. Rodolfo and Mimì converse about being unable to see when actually they’re in bright light. The outdoor scenes of Acts Two and Three feature constructions that move while we watch.

