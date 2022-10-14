Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Two heartfelt views of Berlin’s misguided new Ring
Tcherniakov has done away with fire, water, magic helmet, dragon, kiss, gold. The most serious misjudgment was in the cycle’s climactic, world-ending closing bars. Here, words flashed up – Wagner’s own Schopenhauer-inspired text, not set to music – precisely when all you wanted to do was listen to the orchestra. This Ring has been seriously conceived, but in its rebuttal of so many key elements, Wagner’s poetry has turned to prose.
Slipped Disc
Southern Italy has a new chief conductor
The orchestra of Magna Grecia, covering Calabria, Apulia and Sicily, has chosen London-based Gianluca Marcianò as its chief conductor. Marcianò is also in charge of Armenian Opera and Ballet.
Slipped Disc
Death of a La Scala star, 73
Romanian media have reported the death on Friday of Marianna Nicolesco, a luminous soprano who enjoyed her greatest nights at La Scala, Milan. Ranging from baroque to contemporary opera, she was a stunning Euridice in Rossi’s Orfeo and she played a leading role in the world premiere of Luciano Berio’s La vera storia, in 1982.
Slipped Disc
Yannick gets a street mural in Montreal
His home city yesterday unveiled its latest tribute to the star conductor, Yannick Nézet-Séguin. It’s in rue Berri and the artist is MC Baldassari. Some think it looks nothing like him. You decide. Yannick is more celebrated in Montreal than the art form he represents.
Slipped Disc
Three Russian composers attack Rachmaninov
Rodion Shchedrin, who will be 90 this winter, teamed up for a Rachmaninov Romance with two top pianists, Kissin and Trifonov, both composers in their own right. This session was filmed at Verbier in July 2018. It would not be possible for the three to meet today. Shchedrin is a...
Slipped Disc
Vienna Philharmonic makes bold health claim
Did you know that our recording of the Radetzky March by Johann Strauss Sr (1804-1849) can save lives because it is performed at the tempo necessary for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)?. Find out more about CPR: https://www.ilcor.org/wrah.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Nathalie Stutzmann – Atlanta Symphony
Nathalie Stutzmann takes up her appointment this week as Music Director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, which makes her the only female Music Director among the top 25 US orchestras. You may remember her as a singer, one of the world’s greatest contraltos, until she started to focus on conducting. She is a shooting star, having vaulted through the usual apprenticeships in record time.
Slipped Disc
MTT orchestra receives $10 million gift
Miami’s New World Symphony, founded by Michael Tilson Thomas, has received $10m from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to help extend the symphony’s Knight New Media Center and advance its work in ‘the integration of technology with music performance, education and community engagement.’. MTT,...
Slipped Disc
Alastair Macaulay: Two Bohèmes in London come up totally fresh
Alastair Macaulay reviews Covent Garden’s revival of Richard Jones’s Bohème, exclusively for Slipped Disc. It’s coming to cinemas worldwide next week. Richard Jones’s Royal Opera production of Puccini’s La Bohème, new in 2017, goes all against the grain of this opera’s tradition. Rather than immediately immerse the audience in the illusion of a seemingly real world, it keeps telling viewers “This is just theatre.” The Paris attic that’s the home of the opera’s four impoverished male artists, lacking any realism, looks unlived-in. Rodolfo and Mimì converse about being unable to see when actually they’re in bright light. The outdoor scenes of Acts Two and Three feature constructions that move while we watch.
Slipped Disc
NY stages Iran rebellion opera
The Center for Contemporary Opera’s 40th season continues with We, The Innumerable by the Iranian composer Niloufar Nourbakhsh and librettist Lisa Flanagan. The workshop premiere of this one-act opera in concert form, takes place on Friday, October 21 at 7:30pm at National Sawdust. Set during Iran’s Green Movement –...
Slipped Disc
Bayle’s out of Paris
The former director of the Philharmonie de Paris Laurent Bayle has been named president of the Lyon Biennale. Bayle, 71, ran the orchestra and its award-winning arts complex from 2001 until last year. Bayle is Lyonnais, born and bred.
Slipped Disc
Early music violinist enlists to fight against Ukraine
The founder of Russia’s Early Music festival Andrey Reshetin has signed up to fight for Russia against Ukraine. ‘The committee on culture didn’t give a penny of money to the festival, destroying all my work. And since the basis of my work is service, I go where I need to serve.
