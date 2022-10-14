ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumni reflect on Parkland shooter’s sentencing

Shaunak Maggon was a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and new to the U.S. when the sound of gunshots interrupted the school’s Valentine’s Day celebrations in 2018. Maggon, now a 20-year-old UF criminology and pre-law junior, moved to the U.S. from Saudi Arabia before enrolling at...
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Twice Convicted Double-Murderer Gets Death Sentence Again in Broward

A Broward jury has again recommended the death penalty for a man whose first double-murder conviction and death sentence were overturned on appeal. Peter Avsenew was originally found guilty in 2017 for the 2010 murders of Kevin Powell, 52, and Stephen Adams, 47, in Wilton Manors. The 12 jurors recommended,...
WILTON MANORS, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Woman Blames Her Shoplifting On Her Medication

It seems that sticky fingers was one of the side effects! A Florida Woman blames her shoplifting on her medication. While browsing at the Boca Raton Saks Fifth Avenue store, our Florida Woman, Susan Stone, got a little handsy with some of the merchandise. Stone put some pieces of merchandise in her purse and went into the bathroom. Saks employees found five price tags in the trash totaling $1,000. The store’s loss prevention staff believed that Stone was shoplifting and called the Boca Raton Police.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Mom's Birthday Gift Lands Son in Broward County Jail: Police

He said he was just getting his mother some jewelry for her birthday, but instead of money he had a gun and now he’s spending her birthday in jail, police said. Everton Francis, 18, entered the Lauderhill Jewelry Exchange about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and was shown a gold necklace and pendant worth $4,700. He told the employee he was going to shop around, according to an arrest report.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

A late-night fight on a Lake Worth street led to gunfire. Now a man's headed to prison for 50 years.

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Broward County man to 50 years in prison in the December 2020 shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Kenny Valle-Parra guilty in June of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the death of 51-year-old Rigaberto Diaz-Mazariegos.
LAKE WORTH, FL
The US Sun

Parkland jury chose to make Nikolas Cruz ‘suffer’ with life sentence & inmates will view him as ‘trophy worth killing’

THE jury overseeing the trial of Parkland Massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz chose to spare him from execution because they believe he'd suffer more behind bars, legal experts say. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people and hurting 17 others during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day 2018.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis draws big crowd as he campaigns in heavily Democratic Broward

Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered both a traditional election-season campaign pitch on Sunday, promising tax cuts, and touted the conservative social messaging — on gender, education and immigration — that have become hallmarks of his time in office. The crowd, hundreds of people gathered in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, liked what it heard. They cheered when he arrived, when he ...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CBS Miami

Jury foreman: 'It didn't go the way I would have liked'

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The foreman of the jury that weighed whether Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to life or death said after the verdict that he was not in favor of the jury's decision to impose a life sentence but three others were.CBS4 reporter Peter D'Oench spoke to foreman Benjamin Thomas, 43, outside his Broward County home after he returned from the courthouse."I don't like how it turned out but it's how the jury system works," he said. "It really came down to a juror who felt he was mentally ill, and because of that she didn't feel he deserved...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
