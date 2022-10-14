Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumni reflect on Parkland shooter’s sentencing
Shaunak Maggon was a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and new to the U.S. when the sound of gunshots interrupted the school’s Valentine’s Day celebrations in 2018. Maggon, now a 20-year-old UF criminology and pre-law junior, moved to the U.S. from Saudi Arabia before enrolling at...
NBC Miami
Twice Convicted Double-Murderer Gets Death Sentence Again in Broward
A Broward jury has again recommended the death penalty for a man whose first double-murder conviction and death sentence were overturned on appeal. Peter Avsenew was originally found guilty in 2017 for the 2010 murders of Kevin Powell, 52, and Stephen Adams, 47, in Wilton Manors. The 12 jurors recommended,...
Facing South Florida: Parkland Shooter Sentencing Trial Verdict
Jim goes one-on-one with Fred Guttenberg about the jury's verdict of life in prison with no parole for the Parkland shooter. Guttenberg's daughter Jaime, was one of the 17 victims. Guest: Fred Guttenberg/JAIME'S FATHER
Prosecutors say 'a crime may have been committed' after a Parkland juror said she was threatened by another juror during deliberations
The jury in the trial for the Parkland shooter recommended he be sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.
WPBF News 25
What's next for Nikolas Cruz, Parkland school shooter? Legal experts break down
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, jurors recommended Nikolas Cruz, convicted Parkland school shooter should spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing will take place on Nov. 1. In this hearing, the judge will officially announce the 17 life sentences...
Fired Riviera Beach cop wants job back
A fired Riviera Beach police captain is now headed to court to try to get his job back. Edgar Foster is suing for back pay, attorney’s fees, and to return to work with Riviera Beach police.
995qyk.com
Florida Woman Blames Her Shoplifting On Her Medication
It seems that sticky fingers was one of the side effects! A Florida Woman blames her shoplifting on her medication. While browsing at the Boca Raton Saks Fifth Avenue store, our Florida Woman, Susan Stone, got a little handsy with some of the merchandise. Stone put some pieces of merchandise in her purse and went into the bathroom. Saks employees found five price tags in the trash totaling $1,000. The store’s loss prevention staff believed that Stone was shoplifting and called the Boca Raton Police.
cbs12.com
Parkland shooter avoids death penalty, jury recommends life in prison
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — The jury recommended a life sentence for Nikolas Cruz for the Parkland massacre. The jury considered 17 counts for the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February of 2018. At least one juror found that mitigating factors outweighed the...
NBC Miami
Mom's Birthday Gift Lands Son in Broward County Jail: Police
He said he was just getting his mother some jewelry for her birthday, but instead of money he had a gun and now he’s spending her birthday in jail, police said. Everton Francis, 18, entered the Lauderhill Jewelry Exchange about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and was shown a gold necklace and pendant worth $4,700. He told the employee he was going to shop around, according to an arrest report.
A late-night fight on a Lake Worth street led to gunfire. Now a man's headed to prison for 50 years.
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Broward County man to 50 years in prison in the December 2020 shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Kenny Valle-Parra guilty in June of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the death of 51-year-old Rigaberto Diaz-Mazariegos.
Parkland jury chose to make Nikolas Cruz ‘suffer’ with life sentence & inmates will view him as ‘trophy worth killing’
THE jury overseeing the trial of Parkland Massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz chose to spare him from execution because they believe he'd suffer more behind bars, legal experts say. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people and hurting 17 others during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day 2018.
Click10.com
Driver of black Mustang taken into custody following brief pursuit in Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies took a driver into custody after a short pursuit ended with a crash in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Viper Task Force tried to stop a car matching the description of a homicide suspect vehicle out of Orlando when authorities said the driver sped away.
DeSantis draws big crowd as he campaigns in heavily Democratic Broward
Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered both a traditional election-season campaign pitch on Sunday, promising tax cuts, and touted the conservative social messaging — on gender, education and immigration — that have become hallmarks of his time in office. The crowd, hundreds of people gathered in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, liked what it heard. They cheered when he arrived, when he ...
BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive
A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning on Lake Victoria Drive near West Palm Beach. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Florida's governor on Thursday said Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to die, shortly after a Broward County jury recommended life in prison.
Parkland high school shooting: Jurors recommend life sentence for Nikolas Cruz
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jurors on Thursday recommended a life sentence for Nikolas Cruz, who last year pleaded guilty to killing 17 people and injuring 17 others in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Jurors began deliberations on Wednesday after hearing several weeks of testimony in...
cw34.com
FBI sends out photos to help catch bank robber in bright pink shirt who struck Monday
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A gunman entered a bank and demanded money from a bank employee on Monday. Within hours, the FBI sent out photos in hopes of catching the robber, who was hard to miss in a bright pink shirt. The incident took place at about 12:57 p.m....
Jury foreman: 'It didn't go the way I would have liked'
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The foreman of the jury that weighed whether Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to life or death said after the verdict that he was not in favor of the jury's decision to impose a life sentence but three others were.CBS4 reporter Peter D'Oench spoke to foreman Benjamin Thomas, 43, outside his Broward County home after he returned from the courthouse."I don't like how it turned out but it's how the jury system works," he said. "It really came down to a juror who felt he was mentally ill, and because of that she didn't feel he deserved...
Was driver 'huffing' when 4 died in Delray crash? Or did truck malfunction? Jury to decide
WEST PALM BEACH — On the opening day of Paul Streater's DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide trial, attorneys asked jurors to consider two questions. Was Streater driving under the influence of a chemical on the night of an April 2018 crash that killed four family members? Or was the wreck a result of a vehicle malfunction?
