Chelsea, MI

My Magic GR

WATCH: Grand Rapids Drummer Plays On Stage with The Killers

A Grand Rapids man got to live his dream this past weekend when he was plucked from the crowd and invited to play on stage with The Killers in Detroit. Grand Rapids drummer Scott Hickok says he and his family are big fans of the rock band The Killers. He and his wife and daughter were amped to see them at Little Caesar's on Oct. 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Teen Leaps Off Bridge In Attempt To Avoid Arrest

A night in jail or a 30 foot drop onto the cold, hard earth? This poor Michigan teen got both. Teen Was Driving A Stolen Ford Mustang Shelby GT-500 When He Ran Out Of Gas. The bad night out started late Wednesday when the 14-year-old boy was one of several teens who swiped brand new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s from the Flat Rock Ford Assembly Plant. The cars have a sticker price well above $100,000.
WOODHAVEN, MI
Jury Convicts Michigan Man For Using Elmo Doll Inappropriately

A housing inspector from Oakland County is heading to jail after misunderstanding what 'Tickle Me' meant. Kevin VanLuven, 60, was busted in March of last year after a nanny cam at an Oxford Township home caught him using a child's 'Tickle Me Elmo' plushy to pleasure himself. The incident received national attention for all the wrong reasons.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

