Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Greek Beef Pitas
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Greek Beef Pitas – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -In a large skillet, cook beef, onion, and garlic over medium heat for 8-10 minutes, breaking up beef into crumbles; drain. Stir in oregano and 1/2 teaspoon salt. -In a small bowl, mix yogurt,...
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Misty
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Misty. Misty is a young female Pomeranian and Jack Russell Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Misty is friendly and funny. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway...
Help Mike find a home! Meet this sweet dog at the Central Pa Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Mike! He is an 8-year-old terrier mix. He came to the Central Pa Humane Society with 12 other dogs that were in a hoarding situation. Since their arrival, six dogs have been adopted, leaving Mike and his friends behind at the shelter. Mike is...
Spanky’s Courthouse Café expands seating area
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spanky’s Café will look a little different the next time you visit. Over the past five months, owner Rob Inguaiato has been remodeling after acquiring the store that was formerly known as Lefort’s Sweet Shop. The café is located at 24 N 3rd St. in Clearfield County. They’re open on […]
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Jefferson County Historical Society Honors Its Members at Awards Ceremony and Dinner
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Jefferson County Historical Society presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to E.M. “Jack” and Jean Parker in recognition of their exceptional service and significant contributions to the success of the society over many, many years. Mrs. Parker accepted the award, presented by Traci...
Police seeking two people for using stolen credit card at Altoona Best Buy
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people involved with using a stolen credit card in Blair County. State police in Hollidaysburg wrote in a press release, that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a Hispanic man stole a woman’s wallet while at the Giant Eagle at 510 State […]
Police Seeking Information on Damage to Gas Well in Oliver Township
OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding damage to a gas well in Oliver Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that an unknown person or persons caused damage to a gas well near 2983 River Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County.
Toys “R” Us shop opens in Macy’s at Altoona Logan Valley Mall
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Toys “R” Us has made a comeback to Altoona as a new shop is opening in Macy’s at the Logan Valley Mall. The iconic toy store is opening inside Macy’s department stores across the country ahead of the holiday season. Macy’s and WHP Global, owner of the Toys “R” Us brand, announced […]
Clearfield County woman pleads guilty in multi-county meth bust
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Woodland pleaded guilty in federal court for her connection to a “massive” multi-county drug trafficking bust. Cassandra Wallace, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture/substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine between July 2019 and June 2020, according to U.S. […]
Woodland Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute and Possess Methamphetamine
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former resident of Clearfield County pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Cassandra Wallace, age 37, of Woodland, Pa., on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, pleaded guilty to Counts Two and Eleven of the...
Police: Brookville man threatens to shoot troopers, judge after being arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Brookville man who made threats to shoot troopers and a judge while he was at the police station is now behind bars, police report. On Saturday, Oct. 15, Frank Emmell, 64, told troopers that he was going to “shoot you all” in the face and chest with a gun. He […]
Drought Watch Remains for Clearfield County, 19 Other Counties; Watch Lifted for 16 Counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Monday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains for Clearfield and 19 other counties. Residents in those counties are asked to continue their voluntary...
Driver Experiences ‘Coughing Fit,’ Vehicle Leaves Roadway, Collides With Mailbox
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A one-vehicle crash happened on Sunday evening on State Route 219 after a driver suffered a “coughing fit.”. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident happened around 5:47 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Areas of Western Pennsylvania see first snowfall of the season
Some areas of Western Pennsylvania woke up to the first snowfall of the season Wednesday. Watch the video above for more on Wednesday's wintry wake-up call. Photos from along I-79 near Grove City and Slippery Rock showed the wintry conditions. In Portersville, snow was seen sticking mainly to grassy areas.
SPONSORED: Great Financing Options Available at Clarion Ford on Several New Ford Models
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Take advantage of 1.9% financing for 36 months on several new Ford models including the new 2022 Bronco Sport or get 0.9% financing for 36 months on a new Ford Edge or a new Ford Explorer at Clarion Ford!. Get 0.9% financing for 36 months...
Vehicle Crashes into Church in Henderson Township
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say a car crashed into a church in Henderson Township on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the crash happened around 3:23 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, as a 2003 Toyota Corolla–operated by 37-year-old Anna M. Hullihen, of Punxsutawney–was traveling south on Big Run Prescottville Road, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.
State Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Brookville Woman
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Wednesday afternoon on Twin Church Road involving a Brookville woman. According to police, the crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at the intersection of Twin Church Road...
AAA: Gas Prices Increase in Pa.
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.990 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average...
Kane Sawmill Fire
Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
