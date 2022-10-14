ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Greek Beef Pitas

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Greek Beef Pitas – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -In a large skillet, cook beef, onion, and garlic over medium heat for 8-10 minutes, breaking up beef into crumbles; drain. Stir in oregano and 1/2 teaspoon salt. -In a small bowl, mix yogurt,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Misty

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Misty. Misty is a young female Pomeranian and Jack Russell Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Misty is friendly and funny. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Spanky’s Courthouse Café expands seating area

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spanky’s Café will look a little different the next time you visit. Over the past five months, owner Rob Inguaiato has been remodeling after acquiring the store that was formerly known as Lefort’s Sweet Shop. The café is located at 24 N 3rd St. in Clearfield County. They’re open on […]
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information on Damage to Gas Well in Oliver Township

OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding damage to a gas well in Oliver Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that an unknown person or persons caused damage to a gas well near 2983 River Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Toys “R” Us shop opens in Macy’s at Altoona Logan Valley Mall

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Toys “R” Us has made a comeback to Altoona as a new shop is opening in Macy’s at the Logan Valley Mall. The iconic toy store is opening inside Macy’s department stores across the country ahead of the holiday season. Macy’s and WHP Global, owner of the Toys “R” Us brand, announced […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County woman pleads guilty in multi-county meth bust

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Woodland pleaded guilty in federal court for her connection to a “massive” multi-county drug trafficking bust. Cassandra Wallace, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture/substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine between July 2019 and June 2020, according to U.S. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Areas of Western Pennsylvania see first snowfall of the season

Some areas of Western Pennsylvania woke up to the first snowfall of the season Wednesday. Watch the video above for more on Wednesday's wintry wake-up call. Photos from along I-79 near Grove City and Slippery Rock showed the wintry conditions. In Portersville, snow was seen sticking mainly to grassy areas.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Crashes into Church in Henderson Township

HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say a car crashed into a church in Henderson Township on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the crash happened around 3:23 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, as a 2003 Toyota Corolla–operated by 37-year-old Anna M. Hullihen, of Punxsutawney–was traveling south on Big Run Prescottville Road, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

AAA: Gas Prices Increase in Pa.

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.990 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wesb.com

Kane Sawmill Fire

Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
KANE, PA

