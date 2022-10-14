ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

977rocks.com

No Injuries After Car Hits Utility Pole In Center Twp.

No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred over the weekend in Center Township. According to State Police, 26-year-old Treh Gillott of Butler was traveling on Sunset Drive just after 3 a.m. on Saturday (October 15th) when he lost control of his pickup. Authorities say that the...
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Missing man from Westmoreland County found dead

HERMINIE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man missing since Sept. 7 was found dead on Monday. A hunter found Aaron Ross' body Monday morning in a grassy area along Keystone Road near 8th Street in Sewickley Township. Ross, 43, was last seen at his apartment in Herminie. A cause...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Sewickley man missing since September found dead

The body of a Sewickley Township man who was reported missing in September was found Monday morning by a hunter, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson. Aaron D. Ross, 43, of Wendel Road in Sewickley, was last seen Sept. 7, and was reported missing by his mother. On Monday...
SEWICKLEY, PA
Tribune-Review

Fire breaks out at Beaver County pizza shop

Crews responded to a fire Monday morning at a Fox’s Pizza Den along Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. A 911 operator told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that there is an apartment on the second floor, but firefighters did not find anyone inside.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Say Missing Woman Has Contacted Family Members

WEST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to West Mead Township Police, a missing 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman contacted her relatives on Saturday. According to a published article by the Meadville Tribune, authorities were set to search a wooded area in West Mead Township, Crawford County, on Sunday morning, but plans were called off after police learned Stalter made contact with her family on Saturday morning.
CASTLE SHANNON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph

The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
BEAVER, PA
wtae.com

Two of three victims identified in fatal shooting Saturday night

Two of the three individuals shot and killed last evening in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in the city's East Allegheny area have been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office. Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, age 33 and Betty J. Averytt, age 59, both died from their injuries last night after being shot.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work

Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
BETHEL PARK, PA

