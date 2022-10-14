Read full article on original website
977rocks.com
No Injuries After Car Hits Utility Pole In Center Twp.
No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred over the weekend in Center Township. According to State Police, 26-year-old Treh Gillott of Butler was traveling on Sunset Drive just after 3 a.m. on Saturday (October 15th) when he lost control of his pickup. Authorities say that the...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after hitting deer in Elizabeth Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after hitting a deer in Elizabeth Township Saturday evening.We're told this happened on Scenery Drive.There's no word on their condition.
Crews respond to structure fire in North Fayette Township
NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a structure fire in North Fayette Township. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to a structure on Sturgeon Street, which is off Noblestown Road, at 6:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. There is...
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Tractor-trailer carrying mail catches fire after crashing on Pennsylvania Turnpike, 1 hospitalized
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — A tractor-trailer caught fire after crashing into a bridge pillar on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Emergency crews were called to the 69.9-mile marker in Westmoreland County on the westbound side of the road at around 1:27 p.m. Before catching fire, first responders said the truck ran off...
Semi-truck crashes into apartment complex in North Huntingdon
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A semi-truck crashed into the side of an apartment complex in North Huntingdon on Monday. Witnesses said the driver forgot to put the semi in park after dropping it off at an auto shop nearby. The semi started rolling down Route 30 with the driver...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Brookville Woman
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Wednesday afternoon on Twin Church Road involving a Brookville woman. According to police, the crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at the intersection of Twin Church Road...
wtae.com
Missing man from Westmoreland County found dead
HERMINIE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man missing since Sept. 7 was found dead on Monday. A hunter found Aaron Ross' body Monday morning in a grassy area along Keystone Road near 8th Street in Sewickley Township. Ross, 43, was last seen at his apartment in Herminie. A cause...
explore venango
Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
Sewickley man missing since September found dead
The body of a Sewickley Township man who was reported missing in September was found Monday morning by a hunter, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson. Aaron D. Ross, 43, of Wendel Road in Sewickley, was last seen Sept. 7, and was reported missing by his mother. On Monday...
Fire breaks out at Beaver County pizza shop
Crews responded to a fire Monday morning at a Fox’s Pizza Den along Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. A 911 operator told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that there is an apartment on the second floor, but firefighters did not find anyone inside.
explore venango
Police Say Missing Woman Has Contacted Family Members
WEST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to West Mead Township Police, a missing 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman contacted her relatives on Saturday. According to a published article by the Meadville Tribune, authorities were set to search a wooded area in West Mead Township, Crawford County, on Sunday morning, but plans were called off after police learned Stalter made contact with her family on Saturday morning.
Police: Teenager dead after hit by vehicle in North Hills Village shopping center, victim identified
ROSS TOWNSHIP — A teenager is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of North Hills Village shopping center. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, medics and fire crews were sent to the 4800 block of McKnight Road at around 4:39 p.m. Ross Township police...
Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph
The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
Manhunt underway after shooting suspects flee Arnold; multiple police departments join search
Police from multiple departments in the Alle-Kiski Valley were called out to search for suspects who fled after a vehicle was shot up in Arnold late Monday morning. The incident began at 11:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kenneth Avenue, according to a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor. There were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.
Pennsylvania woman killed after being struck by 3 vehicles
A woman in Pittsburgh, PA died after she was struck by three vehicles. KDKA reports that 37-year-old Ranae Banks was walking on Route 30 in Bedford County when she was struck by a tractor-trailer while crossing the highway. Banks was then struck by two other vehicles. No other information was given.
Man taken to a hospital after shooting in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS — One person has been taken to a hospital after an incident in McKees Rocks. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to Etna Street at around 5:16 p.m. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. The man...
Pittsburgh Public Schools mourning after student hit and killed by car in Ross Township parking lot
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Public Schools District is mourning the loss of one of its students. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, medics and fire crews were sent to the 4800 block of McKnight Road at around 4:39 p.m. Saturday for reports of an accident. A teenager, later identified as...
wtae.com
Two of three victims identified in fatal shooting Saturday night
Two of the three individuals shot and killed last evening in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in the city's East Allegheny area have been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office. Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, age 33 and Betty J. Averytt, age 59, both died from their injuries last night after being shot.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work
Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
