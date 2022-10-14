Read full article on original website
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
csurams.com
Rams Close Out Stay at ITA Mountain Regional
LAS VEGAS – The matches were tight, but in the end Saturday, the wins were hard to come by for Colorado State's women's tennis team during Saturday's rounds of the ITA Mountain Regional in Las Vegas. Junior Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya reached the semifinals in Flight 2 singles, dropping a 6-2,...
csurams.com
Rams Fall in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, Colo.- Colorado State (4-5-7) ends the 2022 road slate with a 1-0 loss against Colorado College (6-5-4) on Sunday afternoon. The Rams handled the ball well in the first half, controlling the possession for most of the first half leading to four shots. However, the box score doesn't reflect the Rams' strong play as the Tigers created seven chances of their own, five of which found their way to the net. Emilie Gavillet got the start in net and snuffed out four of Colorado College's attempts with the fifth one finding the back of the net in the 43rd minute.
csurams.com
Rams Sweep San Diego State
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Going from the Fort Collins altitude to California sea level for the second game in a row, the Colorado State volleyball team swept San Diego State on the road Saturday afternoon to remain among the top three teams in the Mountain West conference. The Aztecs...
csurams.com
Turning Memories Into Visions
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The memories are still fresh. A break-even conference run left Colorado State the No. 6 seed for the tournament. There were exciting wins and head-scratching losses to get there. Then the Mountain West tournament started, and the Rams made a run. Beat San Jose State...
csurams.com
Nationally Ranked Men’s Golf Returns to Competition Monday
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State men's golf returns to the course on Monday for their first competition in almost a month at the DU TPC Colorado Invitational hosted at TPC Colorado October 17-19. The Rams are one of 10 teams competing in the 54-hole tournament. Colorado State enters...
csurams.com
Rams Struggle Offensively in Homecoming Loss to Utah State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Opportunities presented. Opportunities squandered. As Colorado State's defense continues to grow and come together, it's giving the Rams a chance to win. But the offense is still struggling. With lineup alterations and most definitely production. It hurt most when one of the other phases of the game handed the offense prime field position three times, only to produce six points on a pair of field goals, resulted in a 17-13 homecoming loss to Utah State in front of the fourth-largest crowd in Canvas Stadium history, 35,009.
csurams.com
Rams Battle in Tough Road Test in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. – In a field of 72 teams of which 45 of them placed at the 2021 NCAA Championships, the Colorado State cross country teams had a tough road test at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invite on Friday. The Rams finished the day with the women crossing in 17th place and the men at 18th. CSU also had a handful of individuals running the "B" races.
