Colorado Springs, Colo.- Colorado State (4-5-7) ends the 2022 road slate with a 1-0 loss against Colorado College (6-5-4) on Sunday afternoon. The Rams handled the ball well in the first half, controlling the possession for most of the first half leading to four shots. However, the box score doesn't reflect the Rams' strong play as the Tigers created seven chances of their own, five of which found their way to the net. Emilie Gavillet got the start in net and snuffed out four of Colorado College's attempts with the fifth one finding the back of the net in the 43rd minute.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO