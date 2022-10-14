Read full article on original website
2 shot, others hurt at Asian Doll college homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said. Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found...
Community highlights Black culture with massive cookout in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Think Tank put together a massive cookout in West Charlotte on Saturday. The nonprofit says this is the first-ever “Black Family Reunion,” an event to highlight and uplift Black culture in Charlotte and promote healthy well-being. “Seeing our kids dancing, having people...
Hunger walk | Charlotte residents come together to end hunger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sunday, hundreds of people came together on a mission to end hunger and increase resources for disaster relief. It’s all part of the 44th annual Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk. Access to healthy food and clean water is a luxury some might take for granted....
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home
Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
The school wants to build a new Center of Entrepreneurship. As of today, the devices are available without a prescription directly from stores or online. Charlotte bus operators claim unsafe environment. The data agrees. Updated: 32 minutes ago. Charlotte’s bus system has seen a level of safety and security incidents...
HBCU Homecoming Violence Highlights Complex Issue Of Safety At Black Colleges
HBCU homecoming season is in full swing and while the celebrations of these historic institutions take center stage, instances of violence can easily derail the fun and shift the narrative away from what these homecomings truly represent. The post HBCU Homecoming Violence Highlights Complex Issue Of Safety At Black Colleges appeared first on NewsOne.
Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
'It's out of our hands' Charlotte native loses car to Hurricane Ian's surge in hospital parking lot where she works
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native, Mandy Groulx, has been living in Fort Myers, Florida for just over a year, where she works as a child life specialist in the pediatric intensive care unit at a children's hospital. The East Carolina University graduate admitted to WCNC's Jane Monreal, she didn't...
Roof Above brings new life to a south Charlotte living facility
CHARLOTTE — Roof Above is revamping the outdoor space at one of its housing facilities. On Friday, volunteers with Lowes brought new life to the patio area of the SECU Rise on Clanton in south Charlotte. A total of 66 people, previously experiencing homelessness, have moved into the hotel-turned-apartments.
More than a dozen involved in fight at a Charlotte HS football homecoming game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight that broke out between over a dozen people at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday. District leaders said around 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South Meck, a fight broke out that […]
Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert in Salisbury
Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said.
Salisbury's Bryan Rosado is voted North Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Salisbury football player Bryan Rosado, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans. Rosado collected 54.36% of the state-wide vote for this honor after this center anchored an offensive line which paved the way ...
Charlotte woman takes chance on $5 scratch-off, wins $150,000
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and it paid off with a large prize. Dionyah Thompson of Charlotte bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket from 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street in south Charlotte. Thompson claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters Friday. She...
Three Arrested After West-Charlotte Stabbing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say that one person has non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the 1800 block of South Tryon Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, and police have arrested three people in connection with the stabbing.
The FBI on WSSU campus, HBCU students get a rare opportunity to learn about what's kept under wraps
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HBCU students in the Triad get an inside look at an agency that's typically untouchable. A team with the Federal Bureau of Investigation spent the day on Winston Salem State Univerity's campus, not to crack down on crime but to take top-tier students behind the scenes of their operations.
No Children Hurt After Salisbury School Bus Crash
SALISBRY, N.C. — A spokesperson with the Rowan-Salisbury School District says that all fifteen children were not injured. They say that the bus was on Long Ferry Road near Interstate-85 when another vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into the bus. First responders made sure the kids were...
Man Admits to WSOC He Buried Body in Backyard
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. In one of those, “here’s a bizarre local story” moments, a Charlotte, N.C. man told ABC affiliate WSOC he regrets digging a shallow grave in his backyard to bury a man who had overdosed in his home.
