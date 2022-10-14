ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A rare moment of public self-criticism by a former president

As historic protests and a bloody authoritarian backlash convulse Iran, former President Barack Obama has been reflecting on his response to previous uprisings there. During the 2009 Green Movement protests in Iran, the then-President trod cautiously -- to the ire of critics in the Republican Party and abroad -- ostensibly because he wanted to avoid giving Iranian authorities an excuse for a brutal crackdown.
World faces full-blown recession if China economy collapses: Expert

China's economy is in terrible shape. Unemployment is skyrocketing, the housing market is collapsing, and growth is stalling. Constant covid lockdowns are dragging on virtually every part of the country's economy. Swathes of the population are struggling to make ends meet. CNN's Selina Wang speaks to people who aren't seeing the economic benefits Xi has pledged under his rule.
Iranian Kurdish women flee brutal crackdown, take up weapons

From protester to fighter: Fleeing Iran's brutal crackdown to take up arms over the border. A teenage dissident trailed behind a group of smugglers in the borderlands of western Iran. For three days, Rezan trekked a rocky mountain range and walked through minefields along a winding path forged by seasoned smugglers to circumnavigate the country's heavily armed Revolutionary Guards. It was a trip too dangerous for respite of much more than a few stolen moments at a time.
Galloway: Musk and Kanye want 'me speech', not free speech

New York University Professor Scott Galloway says that Kanye West, Donald Trump and Elon Musk's quest to purchase social media platforms is driven by their personal desire to say whatever they want without consequence no matter the content. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Kanye West to acquire conservative social media platform Parler.
