From protester to fighter: Fleeing Iran's brutal crackdown to take up arms over the border. A teenage dissident trailed behind a group of smugglers in the borderlands of western Iran. For three days, Rezan trekked a rocky mountain range and walked through minefields along a winding path forged by seasoned smugglers to circumnavigate the country's heavily armed Revolutionary Guards. It was a trip too dangerous for respite of much more than a few stolen moments at a time.

14 HOURS AGO