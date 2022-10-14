Read full article on original website
American politics fated to remain on 'the knife's edge' as voters align between candidates in durable patterns
In key races across the country, the electorate is continuing to divide along the demographic and generational lines that have left the two parties in rough parity for years -- limiting each side's ability to score unexpected breakthroughs or to amass sweeping gains in November. A wide array of public...
A rare moment of public self-criticism by a former president
As historic protests and a bloody authoritarian backlash convulse Iran, former President Barack Obama has been reflecting on his response to previous uprisings there. During the 2009 Green Movement protests in Iran, the then-President trod cautiously -- to the ire of critics in the Republican Party and abroad -- ostensibly because he wanted to avoid giving Iranian authorities an excuse for a brutal crackdown.
Political mood tilts in Republicans' favor with economy and inflation top of mind three weeks from midterms
The economy and inflation are the dominant issues three weeks out from the midterm congressional elections, challenging Democrats' chances of maintaining control of Congress, according to a string of new polls released in the last few days. Widespread impressions of the economy as bad and worsening, combined with dissatisfaction with...
Survey: Majority of Ukrainians want to keep fighting, approve of US leadership: Live updates
Seven out of ten Ukrainians surveyed in September said their country should continue fighting until they win. Live updates.
World faces full-blown recession if China economy collapses: Expert
China's economy is in terrible shape. Unemployment is skyrocketing, the housing market is collapsing, and growth is stalling. Constant covid lockdowns are dragging on virtually every part of the country's economy. Swathes of the population are struggling to make ends meet. CNN's Selina Wang speaks to people who aren't seeing the economic benefits Xi has pledged under his rule.
US trying to speed up delivery of key air defense systems to Ukraine after Russia's Iranian-supplied drone attacks
The US Defense Department is trying to speed up the delivery of two advanced surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine as Russia has increasingly used Iranian-supplied drones that explode on impact to pummel Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. The Pentagon's effort is just the latest evidence of a newly urgent push by...
Liz Truss' waning power brings political plots, and jokes
This has not been a good week for Liz Truss
Iranian Kurdish women flee brutal crackdown, take up weapons
From protester to fighter: Fleeing Iran's brutal crackdown to take up arms over the border. A teenage dissident trailed behind a group of smugglers in the borderlands of western Iran. For three days, Rezan trekked a rocky mountain range and walked through minefields along a winding path forged by seasoned smugglers to circumnavigate the country's heavily armed Revolutionary Guards. It was a trip too dangerous for respite of much more than a few stolen moments at a time.
Galloway: Musk and Kanye want 'me speech', not free speech
New York University Professor Scott Galloway says that Kanye West, Donald Trump and Elon Musk's quest to purchase social media platforms is driven by their personal desire to say whatever they want without consequence no matter the content. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Kanye West to acquire conservative social media platform Parler.
