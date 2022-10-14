Read full article on original website
A closer look at Gov. Kathy Hochul's career and record
Gov. Kathy Hochul made history almost by accident, becoming New York’s first female governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned last year in the cloud of a sexual harassment scandal. Hochul now is trying to be elected governor in a tumultuous time for New York. Long before she took the oath...
Bath official warns against ignoring the ‘missing middle’ in Maine housing policy
The number of local landlords is dropping in Bath, a worrisome sign that corporate entities are buying up Maine properties, the head of Bath Housing said Monday. In 2015, Bath Housing worked with 77 local landlords, a number that has dropped to fewer than 45 now, Debora Keller, Bath Housing executive director told a state housing commission.
New York wants to crack down on catalytic converter theft
A new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to crack down on thefts of catalytic converters out of cars amid a rise in property crimes in New York. The measure will require companies that dismantle vehicles to maintain records of catalytic converters as an essential part and have businesses every 60 days report the number of catalytic converters received during that period.
