Read full article on original website
Related
ihodl.com
Texas Securities Watchdog Probes FTX US
The Texas State Securities Board is trying to find out whether FTX US is violating state law by offering unregistered securities through its yield-bearing service. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to a recent court filing, the agency...
ihodl.com
Fed Member Criticizes Launch of Digital Dollar
Christopher Waller, a member of the US Federal Reserve Board (Fed), has said during a speech at Harvard University the launch of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) will not strengthen the position of the US dollar in the international arena. According to him:. "Proponents of issuing a CBDC tend...
Comments / 0