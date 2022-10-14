ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Week in Politics: Officials gear up for post-hurricane election; first debates happening soon; feds look into migrant flight money

10NEWS
 4 days ago
10NEWS

Over-the-counter hearing aids now available in stores

TAMPA, Fla. — It could be a game changer for millions of Americans who suffer from hearing loss. Starting today, hearing aids will be sold over the counter (OTC). In Florida, it's estimated that more than 800,000 individuals are hard of hearing. Almost half of them live right here in the Tampa Bay area. And making hearing aids more accessible and affordable can really make a big difference in the quality of life for so many people.
FLORIDA STATE

