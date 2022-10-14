Read full article on original website
Your patio or balcony is just as much a part of your home as your living room, and as the weather grows milder in the months ahead, many people will be spending their free time sitting outside in the evening breeze. Why not deck it out in a set of smart lights that you can swap out according to the season? Govee, one of the leading brands for affordable smart lights, has introduced Permanent Outdoor Lights that only need a one-time installation process. What’s this mean for you? A couple of things. First of all, there’s way less maintenance involved than taking...
