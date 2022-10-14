Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
Camp Grayling Range Report: October 17-23, 2022
CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
Up North Voice
Mio varsity volleyball
Team members include: (l-r) Raquelle Miller, Lillian Latreille, Brena Rondo, Rayne Larrison, Christina Baldwin, Caitlyn Goodman, Jordyn Stewart, Jordyn Hoffman, Alexis Hurst, Zoey Morse, and Allaina Fox. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are...
Up North Voice
Roscommon teen’s quest for a big buck
ROSCOMMON – Angel Valley is your typical teen-age girl in many ways. She likes to talk to friends and family on her cell phone, and hang out with them. She loves to sing in the choir and, unlike many, she enjoys shooting archery, and fishing with her grandpa Paul Valley. She was interested in shooting a big whitetail buck.
Up North Voice
Katie C. Troyer, 90, formerly of Fairview
Katie C. Troyer, 90, of Goshen, Indiana, formerly of Fairview, Michigan, passed away, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Goshen Hospital. She was born March 12, 1932 in Johnson, County, Iowa, near Kalona, the 14th of 15 children born to Clemens C.B. Miller and Mattie J. (Miller) Miller. The family moved...
Up North Voice
Duane Prince, 60, of Alger
Duane Lewis Prince, age 60 of Mills Township (Alger), MI. passed away unexpectedly on October 13, 2022. He was born on June 1, 1962 in Yuma, Arizona to Leo and Barbara (Johns) Prince. Duane was a longtime resident of Mills Twp where he was a professional auto mechanic. He married...
Up North Voice
Todd Nye, 60, of Grayling
Todd Nye, 60, of Grayling passed away suddenly on the morning of October 13th, 2022, in Grayling, MI. Todd is proceeded in death by his father, Harvey Nye and numerous extended family. He is survived in life by his wife Dawn Nye. Children Roger (Lori) Alverez, Dylan (Andrea) Nye, Katlyn...
Up North Voice
Joann Clayton, 88, of Prescott
Joann Sylvia Clayton passed into the loving arms of the Lord on October 13, 2022. Joann was born to Peter and Margaret Currie on September 25, 1935. She married the love of her life, Bob Clayton, on July 18, 1953 in Prescott, Michigan where they resided and raised their two sons Robert and Rod and where she worked for the Prescott Post Office for 20 years. Joann never moved from the area so that she could spend time with family that was so important to her.
