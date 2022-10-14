Read full article on original website
Smokey Scheme: How Tennessee Smoked Alabama’s Defense
The love for Pete Golding was growing as Alabama defense was dominating opponents. Alabama's defense entered the matchup against the Vols leading the SEC in total defense and points per game. After this year's version of The Third Saturday in October that love has died and been replaced with a familiar distain for the 5th year defensive coordinator.
Tuscaloosa Principal Celebrates Victory For First Time in Years
After 15 years of straight losses to Alabama, in 2022, Tennessee finally defeated the Crimson Tide in a nail-biter of a game with a score of 52-49. The celebrations in Knoxville were epic. Some might even say fans got a little carried away and really didn't know how to celebrate...
Nick Saban Comments on the State of Officiating
Alabama broke a school record for penalties in the loss against Tennessee on Saturday. Alabama committed 17 penalties for a total of 130 yards to the the Volunteers' six. The Crimson Tide now leads the country with 66 penalties. Nick Saban has talked about Alabama's penalties issues throughout the year,...
Secondary Mishaps: The Evolution of Money and Star Under Saban
In 2015 The Alabama defense officially listed the Star and Money positions in their secondary. Prior to the 2015 season, the nickel and dime defensive backs were typically the backup corners, but it seemed Head Coach Nick Saban and Defensive Coordinator Kirby Smart wanted to specialize the positions as the passing game in college football started to explode. Thus, the position titles were born.
Playoffs Still in Sight??? Previous Data says YES!
After a tough loss in Knoxville, the Crimson Tide faithful find themselves wondering the same question they have every time after a tough regular season loss, “Are the playoffs still a possibility???”. While it is impossible to give an answer with any certainty, as the College Football Playoff Committee...
Big 12 finalizing 14-team scheduling model which include Oklahoma and Texas
The Big 12 is in deliberation on finalizing the football schedules for the 2023 and 2024 football seasons. The conference is going forward with a 14-team conference schedule that will include Brigham Young University, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. Texas and Oklahoma have two more seasons in the conference before joining...
Hurts and Smith Keep Eagles Undefeated
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith propelled the Philadelphia Eagles to victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts finished the game with 155 passing yards, 27 rushing yards, and two touchdowns. Smith had five catches for 44 yards and caught the game-sealing touchdown. The Eagles entered the...
SI’s Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Rankings
The conference is home to the last two national champs.
