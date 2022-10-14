ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 WOUR

Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years

An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Is It Only a Matter of Time Before ‘Woke’ People Cancel This NY Lake?

With how touchy everyone is these days, it's hard to believe nobody's trumpeting for a name change for this popular Adirondack lake. I want to be clear here, I'm not actually suggesting we change the name of this lake. I really don't care one way or another... which is how I feel about cancel culture in general. People forget they can take the road of apathy. I spare myself a lot of mental anguish by not getting riled up over stupid stuff. Instead, I much prefer to watch arguments play out from the sidelines.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Free car care clinic in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Disney Is Bringing Enchanting Magic To End 2022 In Syracuse New York

Do your kids love Disney? Well, the magic of Disney returns to the ice in Syracuse to end 2022, and kick off 2023. Disney fans young and old, as well as little princes and princesses, will be able to see their favorite Disney characters sing, dance and swirl on the ice at the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial December 29th 2022 - January 2nd 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Where To Find Ten Thousand Records, CDs, DVDs In Upstate New York

Do you love collecting records? Want to stock up on CDs and DVDs? You're in luck in Utica New York. Coming up on Sunday October 16th it's the annual Utica New York LP Vinyl Records and CDs Fair. It'll be held at the Deerfield Fire Hall, located at 5476 Trenton Road, between 10AM – 4PM. According to the events Facebook page, admission is free. However, early admission between 8AM - 10AM is $5.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

Skaters ecstatic after Oswego skate park opens

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony where he officially announced the opening of the long-awaited skate park. The skate park is reportedly 8,000 square feet and is located at 911 Onondaga Street at the dead end behind the Simeon...
OSWEGO, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy