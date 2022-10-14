Read full article on original website
Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years
An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
cnycentral.com
Our weather will be going from autumn to early winter then back to late summer this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Overall we had a very pleasant, sunny and dry weekend in CNY. As many of you head back to work and school this week we'll be experiencing temperatures close to average for mid-October. We do have some sprinkles and showers in the forecast for Monday morning and a...
Is It Only a Matter of Time Before ‘Woke’ People Cancel This NY Lake?
With how touchy everyone is these days, it's hard to believe nobody's trumpeting for a name change for this popular Adirondack lake. I want to be clear here, I'm not actually suggesting we change the name of this lake. I really don't care one way or another... which is how I feel about cancel culture in general. People forget they can take the road of apathy. I spare myself a lot of mental anguish by not getting riled up over stupid stuff. Instead, I much prefer to watch arguments play out from the sidelines.
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
Son of A Nutcracker! One Christmas Elf Bringing Magic To Utica Stage
I can't even begin to describe to you how much I love my favorite Christmas movie. In fact, it's one that I can quote regularly. It's one that I remember going to see at the movie theater on Christmas Day with my parents as a kid. That movie is of course, Elf, starring Will Ferrell.
WKTV
Free car care clinic in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
Rats! 3 New York Cities Outside Big Apple Among Rattiest in Country
The rats are scurrying into New York. Four cities are among Orkin's annual 50 rattiest in the country, and three are seeing more than last year. So where are all the rats hanging out? Chicago....for the 8th year in a row. But since rat activity increases when it's cold, it's no surprise New York makes the list several times each year.
Its Jam Packed! Look At All the Fish in This Upstate NY Hatchery
Nature in motion is truly a sight to see, especially when it looks so cool like this. Fish Hatcheries across New York State are working to both revive and sustain fish populations. They will raise the species and then release them back into the wild when they are ready. You...
Disney Is Bringing Enchanting Magic To End 2022 In Syracuse New York
Do your kids love Disney? Well, the magic of Disney returns to the ice in Syracuse to end 2022, and kick off 2023. Disney fans young and old, as well as little princes and princesses, will be able to see their favorite Disney characters sing, dance and swirl on the ice at the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial December 29th 2022 - January 2nd 2023.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 9 – October 15
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Chilly air and cold wisps of wind didn’t stop people from enjoying all the autumn fun to be had at the second annual Fulton Fall Festival held Saturday, October 8. Full story here. After...
Where To Find Ten Thousand Records, CDs, DVDs In Upstate New York
Do you love collecting records? Want to stock up on CDs and DVDs? You're in luck in Utica New York. Coming up on Sunday October 16th it's the annual Utica New York LP Vinyl Records and CDs Fair. It'll be held at the Deerfield Fire Hall, located at 5476 Trenton Road, between 10AM – 4PM. According to the events Facebook page, admission is free. However, early admission between 8AM - 10AM is $5.
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
3 displaced after first floor fire makes Baldwinsville home unlivable, chief says
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Three people were displaced Saturday after a first floor fire at a Baldwinsville house left smoke damage throughout the home. Firefighters saw smoke pouring from the second floor of 7 Mechanic St. around 2:47 p.m., North West Fire District Chief Jeff Belczak said. Bystanders reported they...
‘Haunted’ New York Road With Wild History Is Closed At Night
Did you know there is a "haunted" road in New York that is so scary officials have to close it down at night?. Are you brave enough to try and drive, or better yet, walk across the scariest road in New York State?. Haunted Road In Central New York Is...
Car crash knocks power out to more than 2,000 people in Lysander area
Update at 8:20 p.m.: All National Grid customers have power again, about 2 1/2 hours after a car crashed into a pole on River Road. State police are investigating the crash, but have not yet commented. Update at 7:15 p.m.: National Grid has restored power to the majority of homes...
Baby twin girls in need of formula, a bus of seniors, a van of puppies: All stranded on Thruway for hours
Liverpool, N.Y. — Nicolette and Anthony Faiola and their twin girls were five minutes away from home when they got stuck on the Thruway when two tractor-trailers crashed near Liverpool. They were approaching four hours in the standstill traffic when they started to get worried. Their girls, Stevie and...
localsyr.com
Skaters ecstatic after Oswego skate park opens
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony where he officially announced the opening of the long-awaited skate park. The skate park is reportedly 8,000 square feet and is located at 911 Onondaga Street at the dead end behind the Simeon...
