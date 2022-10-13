(Atlantic) Two people were transported to the hospital following an accident on Southwest 7th Street across from Villa Dance in Atlantic this (Monday) evening. Atlantic Police Sgt. Caleb Smith told KSOM/KS95 News the call came in at 5:04 p.m. Sgt. Smith said a 2015 Chevy Impala and 2019 Dodge Durango were northbound on Southwest 7th Street and stopped for traffic. The driver of a 2007 Chevy 1500 was districted and hit the rear of the Durango, causing the Durano to be pushed forward into the Impala.

