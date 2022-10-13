Read full article on original website
Related
harlanonline.com
Marilyn Pauline Holdren, 95
Marilyn Pauline Holdren, the daughter of Harry and Mildred (Findlay) Peterson, was born August 9, 1927 in Rural Harlan, Iowa. She was raised on her family’s farm and attended the Congregational Church in Harlan. Marilyn attended country school in Shelby County, Iowa and graduated from Harlan High School in Harlan, Iowa. Her family moved to Oakland, California for a short time but moved back to Harlan where she worked at Gibson Skate Rink.
harlanonline.com
Martha Ann Gross, 85
Martha Ann Gross, the daughter of John Leo and Agnes Mary (Coppersmith) Stoll, was born on the family farm near Clyde, Missouri, on July 29, 1937, the tenth of 13 children. She received the sacraments of Baptism, Penance, Eucharist, Confirmation, and Matrimony at Immaculate Conception Basilica in Conception, Missouri. Martha attended Jefferson High School in Conception Jct., Missouri, where she played basketball and softball, and graduated with the Class of 1955.
KCRG.com
Omaha man arrested in Fayette County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office looked into a suspicious vehicle located at High and Dry Storage Units in Oelwein. After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a felony...
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Dale Christensen Obituary
Dale Christensen, age 67, of Cumberland, IA, passed away at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA. Funeral service for Dale will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Interment will be at Atlantic Cemetery, with a reception to follow in the community room of the funeral home.
The history, and haunting, of Council Bluffs' Black Angel
Growing up in Council Bluffs 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson has always been curious about the Black Angel. He set out to learn more about its history and potential hauntings.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
House Fire in Rural Pottawattamie County
(Shelby, Iowa) A fire destroyed a house in rural Pottawattamie County on Saturday afternoon. Avoca Fire Chief Drew Becker tells KSOM/KS95 News the call went out at 1:24 p.m. of a house fire at 410th Street, three-quarters of a mile south of Tamarack Road. “While en route to the scene, we could see heavy black smoke, and upon arrival, the house was fully involved in smoke and fire,” said Becker. “The house was deemed a total loss before we setup.”
iheart.com
Council Bluffs man wins $50,000 Powerball Prize
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Council Bluffs man wins $50,000 after matching four of five white balls and the Powerball in the October 5th drawing. Steve Bartlett was one number away from winning that night's $354.4 million jackpot. He bought his ticket at Kwik Shop, 1749 Broadway in Council Bluffs.
Robert Fry Obituary
Graveside Services for 84-year-old Robert Fry of Audubon will be Friday, October 14th at 1PM at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Steven Lovell Obituary
Steven Albert Lovell, age 71, of Atlantic and formerly of Adair, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
David J Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA
Funeral arrangements are pending for David J Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Glidden.
kjan.com
2 arrested following Pott. County pursuit Wed. morning
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Traffic was backed-up for at least miles for a while, following a pursuit that reportedly began near Underwood, and ended with two suspects arrested this (Wednesday) morning. The chase ended on the eastern side of Council Bluffs at the seven mile-marker of Interstate 80 westbound, near Highway 6/Iowa Western Community College. Additional details are currently not available.
Update: Two injured in a three-vehicle accident in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Two people were transported to the hospital following an accident on Southwest 7th Street across from Villa Dance in Atlantic this (Monday) evening. Atlantic Police Sgt. Caleb Smith told KSOM/KS95 News the call came in at 5:04 p.m. Sgt. Smith said a 2015 Chevy Impala and 2019 Dodge Durango were northbound on Southwest 7th Street and stopped for traffic. The driver of a 2007 Chevy 1500 was districted and hit the rear of the Durango, causing the Durano to be pushed forward into the Impala.
WOWT
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
stormlakeradio.com
Sac City Woman Arrested for Counterfeit Bill at Goodwill
Last Tuesday, the Storm Lake Police Department responded to a call from Goodwill, located at 229 W Milwaukee Avenue for a belated report of a counterfeit $100 bill that was passed at the business on October 7th, 2022. After reviewing surveillance video and gaining assistance from the public, Officers were...
Iowa woman dies after car collides with semi-truck Sunday
One woman died Sunday afternoon after her car struck a semi-truck head-on in Exira.
Red Oak Police arrest Cedar Rapids Man on Drug and Alcohol Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Alex Francisco Flores Romero of Cedar Rapids following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Highway 71 on Sunday. During the investigation, Police took Romero into custody for OWI 1st offense, possession of Marijuana 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers transported Romero to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
Montgomery County Woman arrested for OWI
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 23-year-old Shelby Ann Nelson of Villisca in the 900 block of N. Broadway Street for OWI, 1st offense. Police transported Nelson to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $1,000 bond.
Comments / 0