Marilyn Pauline Holdren, the daughter of Harry and Mildred (Findlay) Peterson, was born August 9, 1927 in Rural Harlan, Iowa. She was raised on her family’s farm and attended the Congregational Church in Harlan. Marilyn attended country school in Shelby County, Iowa and graduated from Harlan High School in Harlan, Iowa. Her family moved to Oakland, California for a short time but moved back to Harlan where she worked at Gibson Skate Rink.

