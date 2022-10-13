Related
Marilyn Pauline Holdren, 95
Marilyn Pauline Holdren, the daughter of Harry and Mildred (Findlay) Peterson, was born August 9, 1927 in Rural Harlan, Iowa. She was raised on her family’s farm and attended the Congregational Church in Harlan. Marilyn attended country school in Shelby County, Iowa and graduated from Harlan High School in Harlan, Iowa. Her family moved to Oakland, California for a short time but moved back to Harlan where she worked at Gibson Skate Rink.
Martha Ann Gross, 85
Martha Ann Gross, the daughter of John Leo and Agnes Mary (Coppersmith) Stoll, was born on the family farm near Clyde, Missouri, on July 29, 1937, the tenth of 13 children. She received the sacraments of Baptism, Penance, Eucharist, Confirmation, and Matrimony at Immaculate Conception Basilica in Conception, Missouri. Martha attended Jefferson High School in Conception Jct., Missouri, where she played basketball and softball, and graduated with the Class of 1955.
