ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

London's Battersea Power Station opens after huge revamp

By SYLVIA HUI
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3791Tr_0iYmiNEI00

LONDON — (AP) — A former power station on the bank of the River Thames that was left derelict for decades is opening Friday after a 9 billion-pound ($10 billion) redevelopment to turn the south London site into a new attraction complete with shops, bars and hundreds of apartments.

The coal-fired Battersea Power Station supplied electricity to London from the 1930s to the 1970s, powering sites from Buckingham Palace to the Parliament building. The brick building — one of Europe’s largest and so vast that St. Paul’s Cathedral can fit inside its main boiler house, according to developers — famously featured alongside a flying pig on the cover of the Pink Floyd album “Animals.”

After the power station was decommissioned in 1983 the site was left as a sprawling, empty industrial site for decades, with various redevelopment proposals — including one to turn it into an indoor theme park — abandoned because of the huge costs to repair and preserve the building, which was earmarked for protection as a heritage site.

The power station was bought by a consortium of Malaysian investors in 2012, and the site now features a riverside park, a new London Underground subway station, office complexes to house the new Apple London headquarters, and hundreds of glossy new apartments.

On Friday the restored building, now housing dozens of shops, bars and restaurants within its turbine halls, opened to the public for the first time. The power station’s four chimneys were rebuilt to original specifications, and one of them will house a new attraction that takes paying visitors up a glass elevator to the top of the chimney for panoramic views of the London skyline.

Developers say that when the whole project is complete, some 25,000 people are expected to live and work on site. They say the regeneration will provide 20,000 jobs and boost the local and national economy.

The power station project is part of a huge redevelopment of a stretch of southwest London including Battersea and the area called Nine Elms, where the U.S. embassy moved to in 2018. The area used to be home to industrial wharfs and depots but is now unrecognizable with dozens of high-rise luxury apartment buildings.

Critics say the plans exacerbate inequality in London because they don’t include enough affordable housing, and the high prices have pushed out most local residents in favor of wealthy international investors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Danes confirm 'extensive damage" to Baltic Sea pipelines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Danish officials on Tuesday confirmed that there has been “extensive damage” to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea off Denmark and that the cause of the damage was “powerful explosions.”. In a statement, the...
WGAU

Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris show

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Europe is leading the push into battery-powered cars as electric vehicles enter the mainstream — even as the industry faces challenges including supply shortages, a spotty charging network and a looming recession. The electric-as-routine approach is on display this week at a...
Sourcing Journal

19th Century Levi’s With Racist Branding Strike Gold at Auction

An August 2022 study by Visual Capitalist revealed that an annual salary of $76,000 is now the minimum needed to purchase the median home in the U.S. But if real estate isn’t your thing, that $76K can also fetch a pair of authentic antique jeans. That was the amount of the winning bid California-based vintage clothing collectors Kyle Hauper and Zip Stevenson made for the circa 1880s Levi’s that vintage denim hunter Brit Eaton sold at auction at the Durango Vintage Festivus, a first-time, four-day sales and social event sponsored by him, on Oct. 1 in Aztec, N.M. According to published reports,...
The Associated Press

French strike pits workers vs. government as inflation bites

PARIS (AP) — Industries across France went on strike Tuesday to push for pay hikes that keep up with rising inflation, ramping up the clash between workers and the government after weeks of walkouts that hobbled oil refineries and sparked gasoline shortages around the country. Rail and other transportation workers, trucking and bus companies, some high school teachers and public hospital employees have heeded a call by an oil workers’ union for French industry to push for salary increases and protest government intervention in the refinery strikes. Thousands also took to the streets Sunday to march against rising prices. Taxi driver Mohamed Mahrouk said he was fed up with both the strikers and the government for failing to reach a deal that officials have promised within a week to end disruptions. “It’s been two weeks,” Mahrouk said while queuing for fuel at a Paris gas station. “It’s starting to be too long now … a solution needs to be found.”
The Associated Press

Unity Delivers World’s First Multi-Destination Virtual Concert Featuring TikTok Bass Sensation Blu DeTiger

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, in a partnership with Unity creators VRrOOm on VRChat, Future Fest and Volta, will broadcast a first of its kind multi-destination and cross-platform virtual concert, featuring TikTok bass sensation Blu DeTiger in closing to the company’s annual event Unite 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005240/en/ Unite 2022 After Party Poster (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
95K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy