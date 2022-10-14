Read full article on original website
WATCH TikTok Star Emmanuel The Emu Fighting For Life
Emmanuel the Emu -- a viral sensation from earlier this year -- is near death's door after the bird flu has spread throughout his farm ... killing off a lot of the owners' other animals. A pack of wild geese keep showing up to that farm and they’ve spread bird flu ending in the loss of 3 other Emu’s, all of her chickens, all of her ducks, her swans, her turkeys and now Emmanuel who is fighting for his life.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Attend North's Basketball Game
Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West both attended their daughter North West's basketball game on Friday, October 14th, amidst Ye's ongoing social media rants. However, the two arrived separately. According to TMZ, Kim arrived with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, while Kanye showed up by himself. Kim and Kanye have...
Kanye West news - live: ‘Drink Champs’ interview pulled as Chris Cuomo shuts down antisemitic conspiracy
The Drink Champs interview where Kanye West continued to air antisemitic remarks and spread misinformation about George Floyd’s death has been pulled from YouTube, Rolling Stone reports.The YouTube show’s host, N.O.R.E., apologised for the contents of the interview that he said “hurt” people during a Monday morning radio show appearance. Hours later, the video had been made private on YouTube while the podcast version of the conversation was removed from both Spotify and Apple Music earlier in the day. Late in the night on Monday, Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to tease a possible business...
WATCH: Amy’s Daughter Has Started Driving With Her Parents
Amy's daughter has officially started driving!
There Was A Live Podcast Event On Fortnite? Yeah, And It Was Awesome
Fortnite, it’s more than just a battle royale game that dominated the gaming world in 2017, it's now one of the most successful branches of the metaverse with thousands of custom islands where players can do anything, including attend live podcast events. Players who landed in iHeartLand over the...
Friends hard to find these days? These surprising insights may help
For everyone having a tough time finding new friends or maintaining long-term relationships post-COVID, it turns out that scientific insights may help, according to psychologists.
People Are Sharing Things Normalized As Deemed "Healthy" Currently, But Won't Be In Future Generations
Some of these are controversial...
James Corden Banned From NYC Restaurant For Being 'Abusive'
According to Pedestrian, James Corden has been permanently banned from NYC Restaurant Balthazar for being an abusive customer. Restauranteur Keith McNally wrote in a lengthy Instagram post:. James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers...
Find the perfect jeans for you without going trying them on
I saw this video on TikTok, and my mind is absolutely blown. You can find a pair of jeans that will fit you perfectly by just wrapping the waistband (buttoned up) around your neck .... and give yourself your own Super Hero name while doing it BECAUSE YOU ARE POWERFUL, HONEY!
