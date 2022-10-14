ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL schedule Week 6: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

And just like that, it's Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. After Thursday night's prime-time meeting between the Commanders and Bears, the action continues with a number of intriguing matchups on Sunday afternoon and two prime-time divisional showdowns to wrap things up. Things get underway with eight games during...
Minnesota Vikings: 4 takeaways after Week 6 win over Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings continued to roll, booking their fourth straight win after beating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on the road in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. This win propelled the Vikings to solo first place in the NFC West and just a game behind the unbeaten Eagles in their conference. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Vikings’ victory in Week 6.
NFL Week 6 fashion: Monday Night Football's best fits and more arrivals

Week 6 of the NFL season is coming to an end. TheWashington CommandersandChicago Bearsgot things started with a mundane, er -- low-scoring affair Thursday. Sunday didn't hesitate to spice things up. The Buffalo Billsimproved to 5-1 by besting theKansas City Chiefs, 24-20, in a rematch of January's divisional round showdown...
Chargers coach Brandon Staley is here to own the big decisions

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The game clock inside a rocking FirstEnergy Stadium read 1:14, and Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley needed to make a decision. Leading the Cleveland Browns, 30-28, and facing fourth-and-1 from their own 46-yard line, should the Bolts punt, and give their defense the opportunity to stop the Browns, who had no timeouts remaining.
Chargers rally, escape with 19-16 overtime win over Broncos

INGLEWOOD, California -- The Los Angeles Chargers' sideline erupted in jubilation following two special plays by a history-plagued special teams unit. With 4:58 remaining in overtime, the Bolts recovered a muffed punt on the Denver Broncos' 28-yard line. Then, four plays later, kicker Dustin Hopkins -- playing through a right hamstring injury -- knocked down a 39-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 19-16 win at SoFi Stadium.
49ers' Talanoa Hufanga in concussion protocol; Week 7 status iffy

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --San Francisco 49ers strong safety Talanoa Hufanga seemed to leave Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons as one of the team's few healthy defensive starters. Come Monday morning, that was no longer the case. Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol, according to coach Kyle Shanahan. That comes...
49ers' Mike McGlinchey, Charvarius Ward leave with injuries

ATLANTA -- TheSan Francisco 49ers' rash of injuries did not clear up Sunday. In fact, it got worse. Two more key Niners players -- offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and cornerback Charvarius Ward -- departed Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons with calf and groin injuries, respectively. Both injuries happened in the first half, and the Niners ruled out a potential return for the duo early in the third quarter.
NFL Announcers Week 6: CBS and FOX NFL Game Assignments This Week

Let’s look at the Week 6 NFL announcers across FOX, CBS, ESPN, and NBC. Which game has each network sent their lead announcer crew to, and how are the crews split across the 13 games on Sunday and Monday? Let’s take a look at all the games on the Week 6 NFL schedule and which crew is calling each one.
Broncos vs. Chargers: Monday Night Football betting odds, picks, tips

Week 6 of the NFL season wraps up Monday night with theLos Angeles Chargers (-4.5, 45.5) hosting the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium (ESPN, 8:15 ET). After an exciting Sunday of action, we have one more opportunity to wager on professional football if we so choose. So which plays do our analysts like the most?
Warriors, Jordan Poole agree to 4-year, $140M extension

The Golden State Warriors and guard Jordan Poole have agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, told ESPN on Saturday. The extension comes ahead of Monday's deadline for members of the 2019 NBA draft class. It also comes in...
