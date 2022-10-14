ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mazeo Bennett, 4-star 2024 WR out of South Carolina, announces SEC commitment

Mazeo Bennett, a 4-star wide receiver recruit out of Greenville, South Carolina, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Bennett committed to Tennessee, perhaps influenced by the Vols’ big win over Alabama on Saturday. Bennett is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He is the No. 30 wide receiver in the class of 2024, and the No. 3 player in the Palmetto State, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GREENVILLE, SC
lander.edu

Chad Smith and Azjanae Anderson Named Homecoming King and Queen

Lander University announced its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen following the volleyball game in the Finis Horne Arena on Saturday, Oct. 15. Lander’s student body voted Chad Smith, a senior sociology major from Inman; and Azjanae Anderson, a senior business administration major from Columbia as the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. Smith was sponsored by Phi Mu Fraternity, and Anderson by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing man in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
CLEMSON, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens Parks and Recreation hosting doubles cornhole league

The Laurens Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a doubles cornhole league. Team buy-in is $100. A cash prize and trophy will be awarded to the league winner. Multiple matches will be held every Thursday evening. Food and refreshments will be provided to all participants. To register for the...
violetskyadventures.com

Blue Ridge Mountain Views from this South Carolina State Park

See all the way to Georgia and North Carolina from the top of this mountain at Caesars Head State Park! From the Blue Ridge Escarpment, visitors can witness spectacular views that extend for miles. Traverse over some beautiful terrain and even catch some glimpses of waterfalls. About. The state park...
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
livability.com

Housing Options Abound in Greenville, South Carolina

From residential homes to historic loft apartments, finding your perfect home is easy in Greenville. When you’re searching for a place to live, you don’t have to sacrifice location or affordability for access to Greenville’s many amenities. Whether you’re looking to buy a family home in a residential neighborhood or just wanting to find an apartment to rent, there’s a plethora of options at plenty of price points.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville federal courthouse dedicated to longtime SC governor

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The federal courthouse in Greenville was officially dedicated to longtime Governor Carroll Campbell, Jr. Monday. Dozens of officials celebrated the dedication of the roughly $105 million courthouse Monday morning, which covers nearly two acres and is 193,000 square feet. "The one constant that brings different generations...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy