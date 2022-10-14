Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football's Sheridan Jones returns from 'definitely scary' injury vs. Florida State
CLEMSON – It had been almost a month since Clemson football cornerback Sheridan Jones suffered the first of two stingers, a more common name for nerve injuries to the neck and shoulder areas. As he warmed up for last week’s game at Florida State, he couldn’t help but wonder...
FSU football: 3 overreactions to ‘Noles loss against Clemson
FSU football suffered its third consecutive loss Saturday night against Clemson. The Noles went toe-to-toe with Clemson for nearly the first half before a costly turnover turned the tide in the game for good. A special teams kickoff breakdown on the second-half opening kickoff gave the FSU defense virtually no...
Desmond Howard asked if he's buying Clemson as a contender
During ESPN’s College GameDay, college football analyst Desmond Howard was asked if he’s buying into the theory that Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is back into contender status. “I like what I see (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mazeo Bennett, 4-star 2024 WR out of South Carolina, announces SEC commitment
Mazeo Bennett, a 4-star wide receiver recruit out of Greenville, South Carolina, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Bennett committed to Tennessee, perhaps influenced by the Vols’ big win over Alabama on Saturday. Bennett is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He is the No. 30 wide receiver in the class of 2024, and the No. 3 player in the Palmetto State, according to the 247Sports Composite.
lander.edu
Chad Smith and Azjanae Anderson Named Homecoming King and Queen
Lander University announced its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen following the volleyball game in the Finis Horne Arena on Saturday, Oct. 15. Lander’s student body voted Chad Smith, a senior sociology major from Inman; and Azjanae Anderson, a senior business administration major from Columbia as the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. Smith was sponsored by Phi Mu Fraternity, and Anderson by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
FOX Carolina
Police find missing man in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
my40.tv
Spartanburg native part of Richard Childress Racing resurgence in 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — In NASCAR, the drivers are the stars. They're the ones plastered on billboards, cutting up in commercials, and leering in cardboard form at tracks, gas stations, and grocery stores across the southeast. But racing is and has always been a team sport. An important cog...
South Carolina man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
golaurens.com
Laurens Parks and Recreation hosting doubles cornhole league
The Laurens Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a doubles cornhole league. Team buy-in is $100. A cash prize and trophy will be awarded to the league winner. Multiple matches will be held every Thursday evening. Food and refreshments will be provided to all participants. To register for the...
violetskyadventures.com
Blue Ridge Mountain Views from this South Carolina State Park
See all the way to Georgia and North Carolina from the top of this mountain at Caesars Head State Park! From the Blue Ridge Escarpment, visitors can witness spectacular views that extend for miles. Traverse over some beautiful terrain and even catch some glimpses of waterfalls. About. The state park...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins first big prize on holiday scratch-off lottery ticket
PELZER, S.C. — Christmas came early for an Upstate man when he won the first $300,000 top prize in the lottery’s annual holiday scratch-off game that went on sale this month. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “It was fun,” he said of his win on...
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
livability.com
Housing Options Abound in Greenville, South Carolina
From residential homes to historic loft apartments, finding your perfect home is easy in Greenville. When you’re searching for a place to live, you don’t have to sacrifice location or affordability for access to Greenville’s many amenities. Whether you’re looking to buy a family home in a residential neighborhood or just wanting to find an apartment to rent, there’s a plethora of options at plenty of price points.
WYFF4.com
Greenville federal courthouse dedicated to longtime SC governor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The federal courthouse in Greenville was officially dedicated to longtime Governor Carroll Campbell, Jr. Monday. Dozens of officials celebrated the dedication of the roughly $105 million courthouse Monday morning, which covers nearly two acres and is 193,000 square feet. "The one constant that brings different generations...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina student arrested after weapon found in car, district says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg County student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice on Monday after a weapon was found in her vehicle, according to Spartanburg County District 3. The district said the female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center and smelled of marijuana. "As part...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
Coroner: South Carolina man ejected, killed in single-vehicle crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened at about 10 p.m. on Parnell Road. According to the coroner, a driver was approaching the intersection of Robertson Road where he lost control of the vehicle and went […]
