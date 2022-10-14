ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

upstatebusinessjournal.com

New courtyard neighborhood center W Square coming to Spartanburg

A new development is coming to East Main Street in Spartanburg, combining an outdoor courtyard space with restaurant and possible brewery tenants, including a new Burrito Hub location set to open in 2023. The 26,000-square-foot location, which sits at 2601 E. Main St., is currently the home of a strip...
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabizwire.com

Bon Secours Wellness Arena and Habitat of Humanity Greenville Celebrate Home Dedication

Bon Secours Wellness Arena and Habitat for Humanity of Greenville wrapped up their 3rd annual house build with a dedication ceremony last week. During the event, Natalia Mayley and her five children received the keys to their brand-new home in the Woodside Park neighborhood, a new Habitat neighborhood located in the historic Woodside Mill Community of Simpsonville. The Arena staff and community volunteers began building the home back in May of this year. Construction began inside The Well and was later moved to its permanent location at Woodside Park once the framework was completed. In addition to The Well, build partners included AFL, Harley-Davidson of Greenville, KW Beverage, Levy Restaurants, Pepsi of Greenville, Spero Financial, Spinx, and Wells Fargo.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road

GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
GREENVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

Well, how did you end up in Newberry?

Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville federal courthouse dedicated to longtime SC governor

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The federal courthouse in Greenville was officially dedicated to longtime Governor Carroll Campbell, Jr. Monday. Dozens of officials celebrated the dedication of the roughly $105 million courthouse Monday morning, which covers nearly two acres and is 193,000 square feet. "The one constant that brings different generations...
GREENVILLE, SC
livability.com

Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC

Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
GREENVILLE, SC
WMBF

SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?

[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street. Police were told by witnesses that a vehicle with four occupants was attempting to avoid another car when […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
SPARTANBURG, SC

