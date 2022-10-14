Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New courtyard neighborhood center W Square coming to Spartanburg
A new development is coming to East Main Street in Spartanburg, combining an outdoor courtyard space with restaurant and possible brewery tenants, including a new Burrito Hub location set to open in 2023. The 26,000-square-foot location, which sits at 2601 E. Main St., is currently the home of a strip...
gsabizwire.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena and Habitat of Humanity Greenville Celebrate Home Dedication
Bon Secours Wellness Arena and Habitat for Humanity of Greenville wrapped up their 3rd annual house build with a dedication ceremony last week. During the event, Natalia Mayley and her five children received the keys to their brand-new home in the Woodside Park neighborhood, a new Habitat neighborhood located in the historic Woodside Mill Community of Simpsonville. The Arena staff and community volunteers began building the home back in May of this year. Construction began inside The Well and was later moved to its permanent location at Woodside Park once the framework was completed. In addition to The Well, build partners included AFL, Harley-Davidson of Greenville, KW Beverage, Levy Restaurants, Pepsi of Greenville, Spero Financial, Spinx, and Wells Fargo.
gsabizwire.com
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
FOX Carolina
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
Fall for Greenville begins with food, fun, and music
Many people from across the country packed streets in downtown Greenville for Fall for Greenville.
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
WYFF4.com
Greenville federal courthouse dedicated to longtime SC governor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The federal courthouse in Greenville was officially dedicated to longtime Governor Carroll Campbell, Jr. Monday. Dozens of officials celebrated the dedication of the roughly $105 million courthouse Monday morning, which covers nearly two acres and is 193,000 square feet. "The one constant that brings different generations...
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
WMBF
SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
Shooting kills 1 near Spartanburg Co. bar
One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning near a Spartanburg County bar.
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street. Police were told by witnesses that a vehicle with four occupants was attempting to avoid another car when […]
1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair
One person was shot at the Piedmont Interstate Fair Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
my40.tv
75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands going on now through Oct. 16
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands is going on now through Sunday, Oct. 16 at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. Southern Highland Craft Guild members work in media that includes fibers, metal, wood and clay -- to create amazing works from quilts to jewelry.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
South Carolina man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
Upstate man buys car with lottery money
An Upstate man is planning to buy a car with the money he won while playing the lottery.
