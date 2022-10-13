Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle voters to decide whether to change primary system
Ballots for the November election ballot are coming to mailboxes soon, and Seattle voters will decide whether to approve a new system for voting in primary elections. Two competing options, ranked-choice voting and approval voting, are both on the ballot. Ranked-choice voting hit the spotlight this summer, when Democrat Mary...
MyNorthwest.com
Attorney: Seattle created ‘dangerous situation’ leading to CHOP murder
On June 20, 2020, a 19-year-old man was killed inside the city’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone, an area that formed after protests took over Seattle over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. On surveillance video, the man, Lorenzo Anderson, was seen being shot. Marcel Long has...
MyNorthwest.com
North Bend works to conserve water during driest weather in decades
The extremely dry weather has prompted the City of North Bend to order more water conservation until further notice, restricting landscape irrigation. Starting this Thursday, Oct. 20, Stage 2 of the city’s Water Conservation Ordinance goes into effect, with restrictions ranging from how often and when residents can irrigate their lawns to water served at restaurants only on request.
MyNorthwest.com
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west side of Index, emergency management...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Police-defunding Seattle CM demands protection as condo targeted by feces
The socialist city councilwoman who led the efforts to defund and demonize the Seattle Police Department is again asking for special treatment. City councilwoman Kshama Sawant’s condo has reportedly been defaced with feces at least four times this month. The last incident, on Oct. 13, is being investigated as a political or racial bias incident. It’s unclear if the genesis of the feces is human or animal.
MyNorthwest.com
SR 520 ramp closed through February for vibration testing
“When will I be getting my lane back?” That’s the question from daily State Route 520 drivers trying to get to Interstate 5. SR 520 drivers have been reaching out to me asking when the ramp from westbound 520 to southbound I-5 will go back to two lanes. The ramp capacity has been cut in half for a while now and has created daily backups from Montlake to I-5.
MyNorthwest.com
Rainier Beach man shot in neck inside his home
Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot late Monday night in his Rainier Beach home. Officers say at 10:10 p.m., a resident in the 9700 block of 60th Avenue South called 911 to report a man was shot and injured. Officers arrived and found a 50-year-old man suffering...
MyNorthwest.com
Eastbound I-90 bridge fully re-opened after multiple car fires
Update: All lanes have been reopened on eastbound I-90 after a collision caused three cars to light on fire this morning. Two eastbound lanes are now open on the Interstate 90, according to KIRO Newsradio senior traffic reporter Chris Sullivan. Multiple car fires blocked all lanes earlier Tuesday. The Washington...
MyNorthwest.com
Penix throws for 516, UW Huskies drop Arizona 49-39
SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. passed for a school-record 516 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score and the UW Huskies beat Arizona 49-39 on Saturday. Penix hit Rome Odunze on scoring passes of 45 and 48 yards in the decisive third quarter to help the Huskies snap a two-game losing streak. The junior transfer entered the game as the nation’s second-leading passer and didn’t disappoint in a game that featured the Pac-12 Conference’s top two offenses and two of its star quarterbacks.
Comments / 0